FEVO ENDS 2021 STRONG!

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our mission is to disrupt the world of e-commerce, making every transaction on every site a social and memorable occasion — where friends, family, fans, and influencers shop the brands and experiences they love the most together. All on your brand.

Put some heart in your cart.

That's FEVO.

2021:

Record all-time high sales

Record high market share and retention

Record high employee happiness

Record new innovations shipped

Huge partnerships announced and renewed

Closed Series C Funding

About FEVO:FEVO is dedicated to changing e-commerce: Our proprietary technology adds friend power to a brand's site for more browsing, more fun — and more sales. We enable consumers to invite friends to purchase together with just a few clicks, allowing groups to connect and communities to form. And it all happens on a brand's site with just one single line of code, so brands can capture more data while building their own social graphs and identifying valuable customers.

