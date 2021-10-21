Fetzer Vineyards Announces "Outstanding" New B Corp Score Of 130, Further Elevating Legacy Of Purpose-Driven Business Practices

Longstanding commitments to regenerative agriculture and climate-smart practices land Fetzer Vineyards in the top 5% of companies of its size in the B Corp Environment category, and the "Outstanding" category for B Corps globally

HOPLAND, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetzer Vineyards, the largest winery certified as a B Corporation in the United States and a leader in regenerative winegrowing, today announced a milestone in the company's longtime dedication to responsible business practices: a new B Corp score of 130. This new score, which reflects a remarkable 37% increase from the company's previous score, puts Fetzer Vineyards in the "Outstanding" category for B Corps globally, an elite group of purpose-focused businesses verifiably recognized for using business as a force for good.

Fetzer Vineyards demonstrated especially remarkable growth in its B Corp Environment score during its B Corp recertification, building on performance last assessed in 2017. Thanks to the likes of organic and regenerative farming practices, climate-smart operations, resource conservation and more, Fetzer Vineyards' tally of 75.4 Environment points puts it in the top five percent of Environment performance for a company of its size among global B Corps.

Fetzer Vineyards has long been a purpose-driven business, catalyzing change for good since its founding in 1968. It was the first recipient of the California Green Medal Leader award (2015), which recognized the winery's legacy of pacesetting commitments to sustainable practices and leadership in the California wine industry. In 2017, Fetzer Vineyards was commended at COP23 by the United Nations Climate Change secretariat, which recognized the winery's work toward a climate positive future with a Lighthouse "Momentum for Change" Climate Solutions Award, the only winery in the world to receive this honor.

Other leading achievements in 100% green energy use, zero waste certification and more have followed, along with early adoption among wineries of B Corp certification and best practices. Today, B Corps are widely recognized across industries for transparency and accountability.

"For more than 50 years we have continuously worked to improve both our environmental and social impact," said Giancarlo Bianchetti, CEO of Fetzer Vineyards. "On the heels of declaring a Climate Emergency last year, it is imperative to demonstrate progress toward our goal of accelerating our efforts to do better for people, communities and planet. Our latest B Corp score reflects these efforts, and we will continue to advance our actions to build on this momentum."

To qualify for B Corp certification, a company must complete the rigorous B Impact Assessment (BIA) and obtain a minimum of 80 points on its 200-point scale. Anyone may take the BIA, and the average company scores approximately 50 points, well below the threshold for certification. During the BIA, businesses are rigorously assessed and measured in five areas: workers, community, governance, environment and customers.

Fetzer Vineyards first became a Certified B Corp in 2015, achieving an initial score of 80.2. The winery increased its impact efforts and overall score to 95.1 on its second assessment, in 2017. In the years since, Fetzer Vineyards has continued to advance its efforts across an array of focus areas, with noteworthy progress in worker benefits; policy advocacy for social and environmental standards; ethical marketing; and climate-friendly business practices.

Today, there are more than 4,000 Certified B Corporations across 77 countries and 153 industries, unified by one common goal: transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities and the planet.

"We are excited to be a part of this incredible community, and to build on progress as we develop and execute ambitious, forward-thinking initiatives that will help us achieve our goal of climate positive operations by 2030," said Jess Baum, Director of Regenerative Development & Sustainability for Fetzer Vineyards. "The BIA gives us a great framework to ensure we're looking at improvement across impact areas, and we are committed to diving deeper and doing better across our business as we move into our next chapter."

Debut of Fetzer Vineyards' new score follows a recent announcement from Viña Concha y Toro, Fetzer Vineyards' Chilean-based holding company, which celebrated its own B Corp certification—along with certification for each of its winery holdings not previously certified. These include Fetzer Vineyards imports to the U.S. Concha y Toro, Viña Cono Sur and Bodega Trivento. Where consumers are concerned, it also crucially means that every single bottle of wine Fetzer Vineyards makes or markets now hails from a B Corp, rendering the company's entire U.S. portfolio of wines from California, Chile and Argentina certifiably grounded in good.

ABOUT FETZER VINEYARDSFetzer Vineyards is an award-winning purveyor of multi-origin wines and spirits, selling in over 50 countries worldwide. Founded by Barney Fetzer in Mendocino County, CA, in 1968, and part of global powerhouse Viña Concha y Toro, Fetzer Vineyards today remains driven by excellence, innovation and longstanding commitments to the environment and responsible business practices. With a focus on crafting wines made from sustainable, organic and Biodynamic® grapes, Fetzer Vineyards is a Top-12 U.S. marketer of wines, the nation's primary importer of South American wines, and the United States' largest Certified B Corporation winery—a testament to the company's dedication to the transformational goals of regenerative business.

In addition to its flagship Fetzer label, the Fetzer Vineyards portfolio features Bonterra Organic Vineyards, the 2016 Wine Enthusiast American Winery of the Year; 1000 Stories, California's original Bourbon barrel-aged wine; Casillero del Diablo, the #1 Chilean wine brand (750ml) in the U.S.; and Trivento Reserve, the #3 selling Malbec in the U.S. The Origins Collection—an esteemed portfolio of super-premium to super-luxury offerings centered on terroir-driven wines from Chile, Argentina and the U.S.—showcases South American icons Don Melchor and Trivento Eolo Malbec, alongside Bonterra's single-vineyard, biodynamically farmed wines and the award-winning craft whiskies of Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. Learn more at: www.fetzervineyards.com

