FETV Names Cara Conte Senior Vice President Of Affiliate Sales

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV announced today Cara Conte has been named Senior Vice President of Affiliate Sales. Conte will be based in New York and report to Drew Sumrall, President and CEO.

Conte brings over 25 years of experience to the newly-created role at FETV. Conte most recently served as SVP National Accounts and Multichannel Distribution at ION Media Networks, where she was responsible for developing and executing the company's reach strategy with MVPDs across the U.S. She has also held similar roles at both HSN and USA Networks.

"I am thrilled to be joining Drew, Adam and the entire team to expand the reach of FETV among distribution partners across the country enabling more viewers to get access to family entertainment," said Conte.

"Cara will be an integral part of our growing team and will represent our organization with class," said President and CEO Drew Sumrall. "Her leadership skills, industry knowledge, and strong relationships with distribution partners will position FETV for continued success."

About FETV

FETV (Family Entertainment Television) is available nationwide to nearly 50 million households through DirecTV (channel 323), Dish Network (channel 82), Spectrum, Verizon FiOS (channel 245), AT&T U-verse (channel 578), Sling TV, Frndly TV, VIDGO, Comcast (select markets), and dozens of other cable systems. FETV is dedicated to providing American households with … Real. Family. Entertainment. TM

