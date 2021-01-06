Fetch Hires George Schultz As New COO

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch, the first and only off-site package solution for apartment communities, today announced the hiring of George Schultz as Chief Operating Officer.

Schultz joins Fetch following a nine-year stint with Amazon, where he was most recently responsible for leading the overall operational execution and strategy for the Eastern Region. Schultz began his Amazon career as a senior operations manager and was quickly promoted to general manager of a fulfillment center. He advanced to run the emerging Sort Center network for the Central Region and led the company's Standard Work adoption.

Prior to Amazon, Schultz was a regional director with Central Transport, leading sales and operations for a 12-state market. He also spent 17 years with FedEx, where he held numerous roles in operations, human resources, and training and development.

As COO, a new position within Fetch, Schultz will oversee day-to-day facility and people operations, and help to guide the company's continued growth.

"We're honored to add George, as well as his years of industry experience and expertise, to the Fetch team," said Fetch Founder and CEO Michael Patton. "His leadership and knowledge of package delivery operations will be invaluable as Fetch continues to extend its reach in current markets as well as expanding into new markets. We're excited that George is joining us amid this period of incredible growth for our company."

Schultz is familiar with rapidly growing last-mile logistics and operations. During his time with Amazon, Schultz worked to optimize fulfillment centers to better position Amazon for explosive growth. He also introduced Amazon Air in three new markets during the COVID-19 pandemic and launched the network's first Amazon Robotics Regional Air Hub, featuring the latest generation of robotic technology.

"Fetch is the future of package management in multifamily and is surrounded by a leadership team passionate about putting the customer first and who have built a positive, take-action culture," Schultz said. "I'm excited and privileged to be joining a company at the forefront of package operations during this critical stage of expansion.

In addition to his work in package management and delivery, Schultz also served as a Board Member for Harvest Hope Food Bank, where he was able to support their mission of eliminating hunger and food insecurity in the communities they serve.

About FetchFetch was founded in 2016 in Dallas, Texas, and has since expanded across the country to scale with current and new clients. The last-mile package delivery company currently operates in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Seattle, Denver, Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, Chicago, Phoenix, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., Jacksonville and Portland. Fetch accepts deliveries at local Fetch-operated facilities and works directly with residents to schedule door-to-door delivery. The proven system solves the package problem for multifamily properties and provides residents with a convenient and time-saving amenity. With e-commerce growing rapidly, Fetch is a scalable solution for apartment owners and managers struggling to deal with the exponential growth of resident deliveries.

Contact:

Marlena DeFalco marlena@linnelltaylor.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fetch-hires-george-schultz-as-new-coo-301201687.html

SOURCE Fetch Package