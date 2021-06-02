Ferry Plaza Farmers Market Launches Home Delivery Service

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Area residents can now get their beloved farmers market produce delivered to their doorstep and support local farmers at the same time. CUESA (Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture), the Bay Area nonprofit that operates the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market has partnered with The FruitGuys , a family-owned and operated B Corp, to launch Ferry Plaza Farmers Market Delivered ( fpfmdelivered.com ). The online market will be curated by CUESA, while fulfilment will be managed by The FruitGuys, a 23-year veteran of home and office produce delivery.

The online marketplace provides shoppers with a robust, à-la-carte online shopping experience where they can choose from a variety of fresh, peak-season produce from local farms, learn about their growing practices and in turn, help farmers sell more of their produce. This past year has been particularly hard on many small farms who endured restaurant closures and reduced farmers market foot traffic. This direct online sales channel will help farmers by supporting them as they evolve, diversify and cater to the way consumer shopping behavior has changed during the pandemic and beyond.

"Finding our path out of the pandemic in a way that builds stability for rural food producers and urban residents alike requires innovation and adaptation," said Christine Farren, executive director, CUESA. "We see the steep economic challenges California family farmers face, which is why we are developing new ways to support them. Farmers markets remain critical to a resilient and equitable local food system and partnering with The FruitGuys to bring Ferry Plaza Farmers Market Delivered to life was the logical next step in expanding the ways we connect our community with fresh, local food for the times when they are unable to support our farmers in person at the market."

Ferry Plaza Farmers Market Delivered is an evolution of the former CUESA Farmers Market Box program that allowed curbside pickup of curated produce boxes from the market during the pandemic. CUESA sold close to 5,000 boxes and directed $175,000 to small farms and food businesses in the last year.

"We are honored and excited to work with CUESA as we expand our services and offerings," said Chris Mittelstaedt, founder and chief executive officer, The FruitGuys. "We've worked with a number of CUESA farmers for many years and this delivery program expands our mission to support small farms and community supported agriculture. We're also very excited to promote the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market Delivered to our office clients as employees return to work in the Bay Area."

"When COVID hit, we, along with most other farm businesses, had to pivot," says third-generation farmer Sandi McGinnis of McGinnis Ranch, a diversified organic farm in Watsonville. "CUESA also pivoted very quickly and figured out the logistics to provide a safe way to still get fresh vegetables to people while helping out farms. We look forward to continuing this partnership with CUESA and The FruitGuys, with the same goal in mind."

CUESA's Ferry Plaza Farmers Market is widely known for its dedication to sustainable producers and wide variety of high-quality produce, beloved by locals and restaurant chefs alike. All produce on the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market Delivered website will be sourced from Ferry Plaza Farmers Market farms within California. Home delivery is available within the San Francisco Bay Area.

For more information, please visit www.fpfmdelivered.com.

About CUESA CUESA (Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture) is a mission-driven 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to growing thriving communities through the power and joy of local food. Founded in 1994, CUESA operates the world-renowned Ferry Plaza Farmers Market and Mission Community Market in San Francisco. CUESA is a cutting-edge force in influencing how people grow, produce, and eat food in the Bay Area and beyond.

About The FruitGuys The FruitGuys was founded in the kitchen of Chris Mittelstaedt's one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco in 1998 with the idea to help companies provide healthy options to employees during their workday. Today, the company is a proud B Corp and a trusted provider of farm-fresh fruit, produce, and snacks to businesses, schools, and homes across the country. Still a family owned and operated business, The FruitGuys is committed to its mission of fighting hunger in communities nationwide and supporting small farms and agricultural sustainability. @fruitguys on social.

