Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature Invites Chocolate Lovers To Discover The Art Of Chocolate This Season With New Virtual Experiences

From an interactive in-home tasting tutorial led by renowned pastry chef, Zac Young, to an in-store augmented reality experience, Golden Gallery Signature is bringing the artistry behind each beautifully crafted chocolate to life in imaginative new ways

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature, the premium brand for exceptionally crafted assorted chocolates, is inviting chocolate lovers to discover The Art of Chocolate through digital activations that bring a branded tasting experience to life. Whether at-home or in-store, fans will be able to discover and explore the intricacies of each chocolate in a distinctive and interactive way.

Working with Zac Young, on November 19, Golden Gallery Signature will unveil an easy-to-replicate tasting ritual on Zac's IGTV channel ( @zac_young). The ritual will outline how to expertly recreate a Golden Gallery Signature tasting at-home, step-by-step, from plating to tasting. From exploring the high-quality ingredients like soft buttery caramel, delicate hazelnuts and Arabica coffee beans, to showcasing tips for how to beautifully present the chocolate, The Art of Chocolate tasting will bring the tasting notes, scents and textures of each chocolate to life.

"While we know holiday celebrations will look and feel a bit different this year, people still need to connect even from afar," said Alessandro Rapali, Senior VP Premium Chocolate - Ferrero North America. "Golden Gallery Signature is the perfect catalyst for conversation and connection. Whether celebrating virtually or in-person, experiencing a flight of beautiful, flavorful chocolates facilitates a new way to build lasting memories together during this holiday season."

Chocolate lovers and savvy hosts and hostesses can also enter to win an exclusive seat in a private tasting and pairing session with one of Golden Gallery's experts, including Zac Young, sommelier and wine instructor Anna-Christina Cabrales, and Barlow Gilmore, The Weekend Mixologist. Winners will gain access for themselves and a friend to a unique and interactive virtual pairing session that takes The Art of Chocolate tasting and builds on it, introducing wine, coffee or spirits pairings to further complement the flavors of the chocolates. Fans can enter to win one of the coveted seats at www.artofchocolatetasting.com from 12:00 a.m. ET on November 17, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. ET on November 27, 2020.

In addition to experiencing Golden Gallery Signature through the at-home tasting ritual, holiday shoppers on the hunt for the perfect gift will also be able to preview and explore the exceptionally crafted chocolates through the Reveal the Artistry augmented reality experience. Shoppers can simply open their photo app, scan the QR code featured on the display, shelf sign or at www.ferrerogoldengallerysignature.com, and virtually discover each chocolate work of art found in a box of Golden Gallery Signature.

Consumers must be 21 years or older to participate in the "The Art of Chocolate Tasting" sweepstakes. For more information and full sweepstakes rules, please visit http://www.artofchocolatetasting.com/.

ABOUT FERRERO GOLDEN GALLERY SIGNATUREFerrero Golden Gallery Signature features eight delicious chocolates spanning dark, milk and white chocolate, including Dark Opera, Caramel Leonardo, Biancoretti, Hazelnut Duo, Coffee Maestria, Giandujot, Milk Cupola and White Opera and is available nationwide in counts of 24 or 12 pieces with an MSRP of $12.49 and $6.29 per box respectively. For more information on the Ferrero brand and where to find Golden Gallery Signature in stores, please visit www.ferrerogoldengallerysignature.com or the Ferrero Rocher USA Facebook, and Instagram profiles for additional updates.

ABOUT FERREROFor over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery company in the world.

Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints and continues to win hearts and sharing joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, Raisinets, and other legendary chocolate brands which are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio. We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in seven offices and nine plants and warehouses in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. Generation after generation, our products are crafted by the people who love them and who appreciate the philosophy behind them. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter.

