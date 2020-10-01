Ferrellgas Awards 14 College Students With Prestigious Scholarship

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas, the nation's second largest propane retailer, has awarded its annual Ferrellgas Scholarship to 14 deserving students pursuing higher education across the United States.

In its 29 th year, the Ferrellgas Scholarship Program seeks to provide financial assistance to the children or dependents of Ferrellgas employees in markets across the country. Totaling more than $550,000 awarded over that time, the program remains one of the many ways the company is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. To be eligible, children of Ferrellgas employees must demonstrate substantial academic capability, participation in school activities, and a basic financial need.

This year's 14 winners represent 13 different schools, including recognizable four-year institutions such as Michigan State University, Mississippi State University, Xavier University, and North Dakota State University. Each of the recipients received a $4,000 academic scholarship for the 2020-21 school year.

"We're absolutely delighted to give these incredibly deserving students, and their parents, the financial assistance they need to attend some of the best colleges and universities across the country," said Mary Lentz, Director of Employee Relations at Ferrellgas. "Especially during the current state of affairs across the world, receiving a world-class education, whether online or on-campus, remains important. We're happy to play a small role in shaping the future leaders of our country."

Ferrellgas has awarded more than 200 students with scholarships since the inception of this program. For more information about the company, please visit Ferrellgas.com.

