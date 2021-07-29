Ferrari N.v. Places Eur 150 Million In Bonds With U.s. Private Investors, Due 2032
M aranello (Italy), 29 July 2021 - Ferrari N.V.
M aranello (Italy), 29 July 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (" Ferrari" or the " Company") today announced that it has completed a private placement to certain US institutional investors of EUR 150 million aggregate principal amount of 0.91% senior notes due 2032 (the " Notes").
The net proceeds from the offering will be used towards general corporate purposes.
