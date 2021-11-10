Ferrara Decks Candy Aisles With New BRACH'S® FUNFETTI® And Wintergreen Candy Canes

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for candy canes! And, as the world's top manufacturer of the classic holiday treat, Ferrara offers traditional and innovative flavors to make decorating, celebrating and gifting fun and festive. New to the portfolio is a pair of delicious twists on the red-and-white-striped holiday go-to, courtesy of its iconic BRACH'S® brand:

FUNFETTI ® Candy Canes : Consumers buzzed, and BRACH'S ® listened. After nearly 11,000 Tweets celebrated the sprinkled treat this year, the delicious birthday cake flavor officially joins BRACH'S ® holiday offerings! Nestled inside wrappers accented with the vibrant FUNFETTI ® dots fans know and love, these tweet-worthy treats feature actual rainbow sprinkles inside each cane, bringing bright, festive pops of color and texture to candy-lovers' holidays this year.

: Consumers buzzed, and BRACH'S listened. After nearly 11,000 Tweets celebrated the sprinkled treat this year, the delicious birthday cake flavor officially joins BRACH'S holiday offerings! Nestled inside wrappers accented with the vibrant FUNFETTI dots fans know and love, these tweet-worthy treats feature actual rainbow sprinkles inside each cane, bringing bright, festive pops of color and texture to candy-lovers' holidays this year. Wintergreen Candy Canes : Candy cane fans can also enjoy a delicious twist on the traditional peppermint favorite with this classic chilly-weather flavor! Featuring a tasty, palate-cooling wintergreen flavor and striped, minty-green coloring, they're the perfect complement to traditional peppermint canes. Whether they're being slipped into stockings or handed out in holiday gift bags, they're sure to spread some extra holiday cheer.

"Candy canes are as synonymous with the holidays as sleigh bells and holly," said Katie Duffy, Vice President and General Manager, Seasonal, at Ferrara. "We love delivering fun and delicious twists on the red-and-white peppermint staple year after year. That's why I couldn't be more excited for candy cane fans of all ages to get their hands on our new FUNFETTI ® and Wintergreen options this holiday season."

As the unmatched candy cane category leader, Ferrara holds unique expertise and insight. Last Holiday season, the company sold nearly 14 million pounds of candy canes, which accounts for more than half of candy canes sold in the market.

BRACH'S ® new FUNFETTI ®and Wintergreen flavors join a handful of returning favorites from Ferrara's legendary candy cane portfolio to sweeten the season across the country:

Red & White Candy Canes : These timeless classics are made with real peppermint oil for a refreshing, authentic flavor. The merry, minty canes are great for snacking, baking, decorating and adorning holiday trees, gingerbread houses and special gifts. Fans can even try dropping a peppermint cane into a cup of creamy cocoa for a festive treat!

: These timeless classics are made with real peppermint oil for a refreshing, authentic flavor. The merry, minty canes are great for snacking, baking, decorating and adorning holiday trees, gingerbread houses and special gifts. Fans can even try dropping a peppermint cane into a cup of creamy cocoa for a festive treat! Cherry Rainbow Candy Canes : These cherry-flavored twists are perfect for holiday celebrations new and old. In bright red, blue, green and yellow, the canes add a burst of color to holiday stockings and trees alike. Their juicy cherry flavor rings true this holiday season!

: These cherry-flavored twists are perfect for holiday celebrations new and old. In bright red, blue, green and yellow, the canes add a burst of color to holiday stockings and trees alike. Their juicy cherry flavor rings true this holiday season! SweeTARTS ® Candy Canes : These treats offer the classic sweet and tangy fruit flavors SweeTARTS ® fans love in a fun, candy cane shape. This top-performing branded candy cane comes in three delicious flavors with bold colors.

Ferrara's seasonal sweets are available now in grocery stores, drug stores and mass-market retailers nationwide. Candy fans can find out how to get their hands on this year's holiday treats by visiting www.brachs.com, as well as BRACH'S ® Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

Media Contacts

Lauren Ruis, Ferrara Lauren.Ruis@Ferrarausa.com

Hannah Gettleman, Golin hgettleman@golin.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ferrara-decks-candy-aisles-with-new-brachs-funfetti-and-wintergreen-candy-canes-301420558.html

SOURCE Ferrara