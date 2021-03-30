Ferguson Partners With VODA.ai To Support Decision-Making Through Artificial Intelligence

BOSTON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VODA.ai is honored to be selected by Ferguson as their exclusive provider of artificial intelligence software.

BOSTON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VODA.ai is honored to be selected by Ferguson as their exclusive provider of artificial intelligence software. This partnership adds to Ferguson Waterworks' best-in-class solutions and quality products. VODA.ai's daVinci ML machine learning engine supports the Ferguson commitment to expert decision-making through a wide range of products and services for customers to improve their operations, construction, and maintenance projects.

Ferguson selects VODA.ai and machine learning to help utilities choose which pipes to replace.

The VODA.ai and Ferguson partnership takes the guess work out of prioritizing infrastructure projects. Whereas many utilities choose which water pipes to replace based on material, pipe age, or failure history, the VODA.ai daVinci ML engine provides more accurate predictive data regarding pipe life expectancy. "The Ferguson - partnership combines world class products and services with VODA.ai's powerful machine learning to prioritize every pipe segment by risk using both likelihood and consequences of failure," said Nick Lanza, Director of Municipal Sales for Ferguson.

The daVinci ML technology identifies pipe segments that are more likely to fail in the future, provides tools to help a utility calculate and understand the consequence of failure and the associated business risk. Then, the technology provides the remaining useful life for every pipe in a given network. With these insights, utilities can prioritize mains for rehab or replacement and target areas for leak monitoring or condition assessment.

Utilities can use reports powered by daVinci ML to understand how much capital investment is needed over the long term and where to target these resources to reduce service disruptions and failure rates. This makes it easy for utilities to plan their operating and engineering programs by tailoring their course of action and focusing their resources on the highest risk assets.

"Each utility has different combinations of pipe materials, ages, sizes, soil, weather, proximity to roads, railroads and bridges, rainfall, contractor skills, and even seismic activity. Machine learning doesn't 'care' but instead simply looks for patterns that led to prior failures and assigns probabilities of future health based on those patterns," said Lanza.

"The team at Ferguson is a great partner for us. Their industry leadership will help VODA.ai with greater market access and delivery of additional benefits to utilities. By creating this partnership, we will work with their talented team to support smarter decision making and continue to serve the water industry," said George Demosthenous, CEO at VODA.ai.

About Ferguson Ferguson ( www.ferguson.com ) is the largest wholesale distributor of residential and commercial plumbing supplies and pipe, valves and fittings in the U.S. The company is also a major distributor of HVAC equipment, fire protection systems, waterworks and industrial products and services. Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has sales of $18.9 billion and approximately 26,000 associates in 1,400 locations. Ferguson and its subsidiaries serve customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Caribbean. Ferguson is part of Ferguson plc ( www.fergusonplc.com ), which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (FERG) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE:FERG) and is in the FTSE 100 index of listed companies.

About VODA.ai: VODA.ai uses artificial intelligence to virtually assess the condition of water mains and help water utilities make smart decisions based on science. VODA.ai is a Software as a Service company serving utilities worldwide. It is headquartered in Boston Massachusetts. VODA.ai's patent-pending machine learning and deep learning technology discovers patterns from previous pipe failures and enables science-based decision making.

For more information, send an inquiry at email@voda.ai.

Source: VODA.ai

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ferguson-partners-with-vodaai-to-support-decision-making-through-artificial-intelligence-301258684.html

SOURCE VODA.ai