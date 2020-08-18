FENNEC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. On Behalf Of Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (FENC) - Get Report on behalf of Fennec stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Fennec has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 11, 2020, Fennec issued a press release announcing receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for the Company's PEDMARK product, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for intravenous administration for the ototoxicity associated with cisplatin chemotherapy. The press release advised investors that "[a]ccording to the CRL, after recent completion of a pre-approval inspection of the manufacturing facility of our drug product manufacturer, the FDA identified deficiencies resulting in a Form 483, which is a list of conditions or practices that are required to be resolved prior to the approval of PEDMARK. The Company plans to request a Type A meeting to discuss the issues and other matters that were described in the CRL pertaining to the steps required for the resubmission of the NDA for PEDMARK."

On this news, Fennec's stock price fell $3.51 per share, or 34.51%, to close at $6.66 per share on August 11, 2020.

