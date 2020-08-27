Feniex Industries Announces Natasha Masterson As New Vice President

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Feniex Industries, one of the country's largest visual and acoustics warning manufacturers for emergency vehicles, today announced that Natasha Masterson will be named the Vice President of Feniex Industries.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Feniex Industries, one of the country's largest visual and acoustics warning manufacturers for emergency vehicles, today announced that Natasha Masterson will be named the Vice President of Feniex Industries. Natasha, who is currently the Director of Marketing at Lamborghini, is departing that role to commence her successful tenure within Feniex on September 1st, 2020.

Natasha brings over a decade of vast experience in market and product strategy and has demonstrated herself to be a leader in the automotive industry, playing essential roles in expanding businesses at a senior level. At Feniex, she will be overseeing, managing and executing all growth strategies. She will manage the full end-to-end system flow of the development, marketing and sales of all new products.

"We have been searching for an executive like Natasha for years. I am confident we have found our key asset that will help expand Feniex in the global marketplace," says Hamza Deyaf, CEO of Feniex Industries.

Feniex Industries provides American-made vehicle warning devices for first responders worldwide. Using advanced LED technology, many Feniex products exceed minimum visibility requirements by 5x (SAE standards) with an array of colors and built-in features. Feniex continues to be the fastest growing business in the vehicle warning market with over 100+ employees in over 20 countries.

