FENDI And Thélios Sign Exclusive Partnership To Enhance The Maison's Eyewear Category

ROME and LONGARONE, Italy, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian Luxury House FENDI and eyewear expert Thélios are pleased to announce their exclusive partnership for the design, development, production, and distribution of the Maison's eyewear category.

This partnership marks a significant step for both LVMH Maisons, joining forces to enhance the desirability of FENDI Eyewear, establishing it as a leading brand in the luxury eyewear segment.

Serge Brunschwig, CEO of FENDI, stated: "We are proud to start this new adventure with Thélios, who in parallel to FENDI, is truly committed to Italian craftsmanship, creativity, and innovation. I'm confident that this new partnership will mark a successful new chapter of FENDI's long history in eyewear ".

The shared commitment of FENDI and Thélios to outstanding design, Italian craftsmanship, unique visual merchandising and selective distribution will bring forth exceptional eyewear and enrich the customer experience.

The first release under this partnership is the Fall/Winter 2021 collection, comprised of sunglasses and optical frames. The collection will be available in FENDI stores and FENDI.com, as well as within Thélios's selective distribution network in July.

About FENDI The house of FENDI was established by Adele and Edoardo Fendi in Rome in 1925. The opening of the first FENDI boutique - a handbag shop and fur workshop followed. Soon winning international acclaim, FENDI emerged as a brand renowned for its elegance, craftsmanship, innovation and style. The collaboration with the late Karl Lagerfeld began back in 1965 and lasted 54 years, in 1992 Silvia Venturini Fendi seconded him in the Artistic Direction. In 1994 she is given responsibility of Leather Goods Accessories and then the direction of the Menswear line. In 2000 the LVMH Group acquires FENDI becoming in 2001 its majority shareholder. In September 2020 Kim Jones isappointed Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear. Today FENDI is synonymous with quality, tradition, experimentation and creativity.

About ThéliosThe name "Thélios" is the synthesis of the names of the Greek gods Theia, goddess of light and sight, and Helios, god of the sun. Born from the will of LVMH Group, world leader in luxury, to establish itself in the eyewear sector, Thélios designs, produces and distributes sunglasses and optical frames for some of its most prestigious Maisons: Dior, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Stella McCartney, Kenzo, Fred, Berluti and Rimowa. With its Manifattura, located in Longarone, Italy, Thélios blends the distinct identity of each Maison with Italian craftsmanship to create exceptional luxury eyewear. Thélios offers its own "enlightened look" on the sector, providing the highest level of quality and excellence both in its products and service.

