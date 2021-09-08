Fencing Supply Group, A Portfolio Company Of The Sterling Group, Completes Acquisition Of Capitol Wholesale Fence Company

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fencing Supply Group ("FSG") today announced that it has acquired Capitol Wholesale Fence Company, Inc. ("Capitol"). FSG is a group of industry-leading distributors and manufacturers of fencing and outdoor living products. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Capitol is a full-service fencing supplier for commercial, industrial, and residential customers with branches in Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee; Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Olive Branch, Mississippi.

"I am excited that Capitol and its more than 80 employees will join our growing family of distributors and manufacturers of fencing and outdoor living products in North America," said Andrea Hogan, FSG CEO. "This is an extraordinary development for FSG, for Capitol, and for our customers, people, and suppliers."

"The addition of Capitol boosts FSG's presence and supply network with an outstanding distributor and talented fence professionals," added Jeff Cook, FSG Executive Vice President of M&A and Greenfields. "The added locations offer further opportunities to expand the business and products and to provide customers more choices from the local people they already know."

"Joining FSG is the best choice for Capitol, and we are thrilled about our future," commented Lisa Harrison, CEO of Capitol. "Over the past 56 years, we have partnered with our customers and suppliers and have built a strong business. I believe that by joining forces with FSG, we will be in a better position for continued growth."

Fencing Supply Group is a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, an operationally focused middle market private equity firm based in Houston, Texas. Sterling has deep experience in the building products distribution industry, having previously partnered with entrepreneur owners to build Roofing Supply Group, Construction Supply Group, and Artisan Design Group. Fencing Supply Group and Sterling intend to continue to support the platform through organic growth initiatives and an active acquisition strategy. Capitol Wholesale Fence Company is the seventh acquisition for the Fencing Supply platform.

About Fencing Supply Group

Founded in 2021, Fencing Supply Group (FSG) is a group of industry-leading fencing distributors. FSG is the largest wholesale distributor and manufacturer of fencing and outdoor living supplies in the United States. FSG businesses serve professional fencing contractors who provide new, improvement, and repair fencing services across residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure end markets. The FSG model combines local relationships, service, and expertise with national scale and resources to benefit customers, employees, and suppliers. Current FSG companies include Binford Supply, Cedar Supply, Fence Supply, Merchants Metals, Pro Access Systems, and Sharon Fence Distributors, which collectively operate 60 branches across 30 states.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 60 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $5.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fencing-supply-group-a-portfolio-company-of-the-sterling-group-completes-acquisition-of-capitol-wholesale-fence-company-301371587.html

SOURCE Fencing Supply Group