Femasys Inc. To Present At The MedTech Conference

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (FEMY) , a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced that Kathy Lee-Sepsick, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a presentation at The MedTech Conference. Ms. Lee-Sepsick will speak on a panel in a session, entitled, "Early-Stage Medtech and Going Public." The MedTech Conference, an annual event powered by AdvaMed, convenes the world's leaders in medical technology and will be held on a hybrid basis from September 21 st-30 th this year.

Below is the session information for "Early-Stage Medtech and Going Public":

Date and Time: Thursday, September 30 at 10:00 a.m. - 10:35 a.m. ET

Location: Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, Great Lakes Ballroom, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403 About FemasysFemasys Inc. is a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates are FemBloc ® permanent birth control and FemaSeed ™ localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company's product for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, FemVue ®, is currently marketed in the United States. Femasys is also advancing FemCerv ®, a technology platform for tissue sampling intended to be marketed alongside its other women-specific medical products in the physician's office setting.

