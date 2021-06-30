Female Sex Toys Market In Personal Products Industry - USD 15.71 Billion Growth During 2021-2025 | Technavio

The female sex toys market is poised to grow by USD 15.71 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

/PRNewswire/ -- The report on the female sex toys market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the new product launches, the increasing number of sexual wellness initiatives and crowdfunding campaigns, and the growing demand for remote-controlled female sex toys.

The female sex toys market analysis includes distribution channels and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the growing demand for remote-controlled female sex toys as one of the prime reasons driving the female sex toys market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The female sex toys market covers the following areas:

Female Sex Toys Market SizingFemale Sex Toys Market ForecastFemale Sex Toys Market AnalysisCompanies Mentioned

BMS Enterprises

Dame Products LLC

FUN FACTORY GmbH

J Sainsbury Plc

JIMMYJANE

LELOi AB

Minna Life Inc.

Mr. Wills House of Thrills

Tantus Inc.

TENGA Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Impact of COVID-19 on Consumer Staple

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Retail outlets and specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

