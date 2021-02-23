Female Founder Of Dallas CoolSculpting Business Gives Back To Community

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owner of the Dallas-based Element Body Lab Jessie Poole is finding new ways to support the residents of the community.

"At the end of the day, your success is measured by the impact you've made and the people you've helped, lifted up, and changed," says Poole. "One of my all-time favorite quotes is from Audrey Hepburn, 'You have two hands, one for helping yourself, and the other for helping others,' and that is how I try to run our organization and my life. From helping people feel their best to prioritizing volunteerism, I hope that I personally and that my business makes a huge impact in Dallas. It's my home, and that's the dream."

Poole's business, Element Body Lab, specializes in a fat-freezing technique called CoolSculpting®. This FDA-cleared procedure helps treat visible fat bulges throughout the body in areas like the chin, jawline, thighs, abdomen, arms, love handles and more.

In addition to helping clients, Element Body Lab is committed to activism and volunteerism. The company supports nonprofits like The Family Place, which serves victims of family violence in North Texas, through their Partner Card program.

"Domestic violence is at an all-time high amidst COVID," Poole said. "Whether it's donating time, donating money, or spreading awareness, I want to lead by example, which is why we love participating in local fundraisers in Dallas, especially Partners Card."

Element Body Lab also supports The Junior League of Dallas through fundraisers and events each year. Junior League, of which Poole is an Active Member, is an organization of women, dedicated to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

Along with these causes, Poole also volunteers with a nonprofit in Dallas called Equest. The organization offers equine-assisted activities and therapy to children and adults in the local community.

Established in January 2019, Element Body Lab specializes in high-quality, results-driven CoolSculpting® treatment for patients in the Dallas area. As the highest trained CoolSculpting® provider in Texas, the company is dedicated to raising the bar in the fat-freezing industry and helping people love the way they look and feel, all while supporting their community.

Wondering how CoolSculpting works? To get started, Dallas clients can attend a virtual consultation to learn if CoolSculpting® suits their needs. During that time, they'll learn more about how much CoolSculpting costs, get answers to any questions about the procedure and schedule an appointment for their treatment at Element Body Lab.

" Dallas is my home," says Poole. "That is why I opened the doors of my own CoolSculpting business here - because I felt like Dallas deserved the best. We want to provide the best CoolSculpting results and service, yes. But more importantly, we want to be the best people, doing right and giving back."

