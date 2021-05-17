Female Financial Advisor Ranks On Multiple Lists By Forbes

LPL Advisor Judy VanArsdale placed on the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for Illinois and the 2021 Top Women Wealth Advisors in the nation

CHICAGO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Judy VanArsdale's father told her if she worked hard and treated people fairly, she could do anything. She took that advice and applied it to her love for helping people set, achieve and maintain their goals. Her passion for this has been recognized by Forbes, ranking her as No. 84 in Illinois on their 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. VanArsdale is Co-Owner/Founder of Lakeview Wealth Management, and Co-Founder of 3rivers.

According to Forbes, the annual lists spotlight the nation's top-performing advisors, evaluated based on a methodology developed by SHOOK Research.

"On behalf of LPL Financial, we congratulate Judy for being recognized on this year's Forbes lists. This past year has demonstrated that strong financial advice cannot be underestimated, and that personalized financial advice is critical in helping clients work toward achieving their short and long-term financial goals," said Angela Xavier, LPL Executive Vice President, Independent Advisor Services. "We applaud Judy for continuing to raise the bar in our industry."

With offices in Deer Park, Downers Grove and St. Charles, IL, VanArsdale provides a full range of financial services, including retirement and financial planning, individual money management, individual stocks and bonds, mutual funds, annuities and more.

"I found a home in financial advising and to be able to directly connect with my clients and get them to their goals is a real honor," said VanArsdale. "This recognition is greatly appreciated and I take it as a sign that I'm doing right by my clients, though I know I can and will do more."

VanArsdale's latest venture is 3rivers, a tool created alongside LPL Financial Advisor Lisa VanArsdale and CFP ®, CFS ™ Nancy Knous, that teaches advisors how to run a business vs. a practice. 3rivers focuses on commanding your finances, best practices for business ownership and personal and professional growth.

"The pandemic forced us to adapt, modify and change, just like everyone else," VanArsdale said. "I am able to help other advisors grow into exceptional business owners through the development of 3rivers. Admitting to the vulnerability we felt made us a standout in an industry that can be very emotionless and guarded. We need to teach advisors already in the industry how to be agents of change."

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/female-financial-advisor-ranks-on-multiple-lists-by-forbes-301292204.html

SOURCE Judy VanArsdale