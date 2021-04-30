Female Entrepreneurship - America's Biggest New Employer

According to the 2020 Fresh Books Report it is estimated that by 2021 women-owned companies will make up 39 percent of the 28 million small businesses operating in the United States.

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States has led the entrepreneur charge with having over 57% of its population being self-employed. Entrepreneurs and business owners have a certain kind of spirit and drive that keeps them pushing forward while seeking out the most effective resources and tools. Last year alone more than $87 Billion dollars was invested by 40 venture capital groups into Entrepreneurships. That is why female entrepreneur conferences are extremely popular, like that of the critically acclaimed Women's Empowerment Summit.

This event is also known as WES which is celebrating it's first year in San Diego. It is one of the most sought-after 1 Day business conferences for females and for female entrepreneurs around the globe. This ultra-exclusive event provides entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to be up-close and personal with the world's top authors and ultra leaders.

As the participants file into the venue for the first year of the Women's Empowerment Summit they are all certain of one thing - that they will meet exceptional individuals who will describe to them how they can embrace their creative spirit, overcome adversity and spark a global movement of entrepreneurship. The stories told both on stage and off will surely spark something deep within them, encouraging them to dream and giving them the fortitude to make it happen. The Women's Empowerment Summit is a conference that impacts the mind, touches the heart and enlightens one's spirit.

This year's Women's Empowerment Summit will have world class speakers, such as Sharon Lechter, Susie Carder, Lauren Powers, Debbie Love, Maraya Brown, Kimi Verma, Zina Letrece, Ann Landstrom, Josee Brisebois, Kate Peris, and Helice Bridges.

Sponsors that have come on board this week are Craig Shelley Watches, Timmy Woods Purses, Fisher Nuts Company, Sanfilippo Foundation, Nino Venturella from The Teddy Bear and Bunny Ball Galas. Khaos by Kate Peris, Laurie Davis, Rok-star Productions and BEAUTIISOLES along with lighting designer Max Ferreyra.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the California Center for Arts - Escondido, from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm. Registration and tickets for the Women's Empowerment Summit ARE on sale starting at $99.00 per ticket through EventBrite. Don't delay as seats are limited for the in-person live event. Registration includes a light breakfast, lunch, Summit, Summit materials, entertainment, 12 global speakers, door prizes, swag bags, raffle items, happy hour, and live music.

