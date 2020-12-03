FelixHealthcare.AI Scales Engineering Team To Support Strong Growth

FelixHealthcare.AI appoints seasoned healthtech startup expert Gourav Thakkar as Director of Data Science and Engineering to lead its engineering team through a period of unprecedented growth. Founder and CEO Vaidyanatha Siva recognized as one of the most powerful business leaders in Dallas for 2021.

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FelixHealthcare.AI announced strong overall results for 2020 despite the global pandemic, positioning itself for breakthrough performance in 2021. The company increased its customer base by 5X, increased its engineering team by 7X, and rebranded itself to better represent its vision, mission and values.

To scale its technology platform and engineering team, FelixHealthcare.AI appointed Gourav Thakkar as Director of Data Science and Engineering. In this pivotal role, he will enhance the capabilities of the technology platform, scale the engineering team, and drive innovation at scale to support our existing and new customers. FelixHealthcare.AI estimates to end 2021 with 50+ customers. Thakkar is a seasoned technology leader with a proven track record of scaling high growth healthtech companies. Most recently, he had a significant technology leadership role at Evive Health where he helped scale the technology team from 10 to 300+ engineers while helping the company raise over $40M in Series B funding.

"I'm very impressed by the results-focused leadership team, the fundamental strength of the technology platform and the outsize real-world impact it has had on its customers," said Gourav Thakkar. "I look forward to building on the strength of this award-winning platform to support our customers and help make healthcare better for all stakeholders."

Vaidyanatha Siva, founder and CEO of FelixHealthcare.ai said, "Gourav is a hands-on technology leader and has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to scale startups to support powerful growth. We're truly excited to bring him on board to fuel our performance in 2021 and beyond."

Siva was recognized by DCEO magazine as a member of the Dallas 500 for 2021. This is a list of the most influential business leaders in North Texas. Unprecedented in scope, the list represents months of research, interviews, and conversations with extensive, high-level contacts in the regional business community. Earlier, in January 2020, Siva was recognized as the top startup innovator in North Texas by the editors at DCEO and Dallas Innovates magazines.

Siva concluded, "2020 was a tough year for all and we took the opportunity to hunker down and scale our technology platform. Surprisingly for us, we experienced strong inbound demand for our platform and expanded our customer base by 5X. To support this organic growth, we expanded our engineering team to over 40 strong, mission driven, resilient data science and machine learning engineers. Gourav's addition to the leadership team could not come at a better time as we expect unprecedented growth in 2021 and beyond."

