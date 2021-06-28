Felix Biotechnology Announces Initiation Of Research Collaboration With Biocogent, The Leading Provider Of High Technology Products To Personal Care And Cosmetic Industries.

This project focuses on leveraging the strengths of the Felix Biotechnology technology platform to develop novel chemical free and targeted functional ingredients for Biocogent skin care applications.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Felix Biotechnology today announced the initiation of a research project with Biocogent, the leading provider of high technology products and services to the personal care and cosmetic industries. The research project is focused on developing proof of concept novel, chemical-free and safe solutions that can specifically target problematic bacteria in the skin microbiome. There is a growing recognition of the importance of solutions that remove only problematic bacteria while preserving the beneficial bacteria of the human microbiome.

"Our technology platform allows us to quickly and efficiently develop custom solutions targeting specific microbes in complex environments" said Jonathan Kotula, Head of Science at Felix Biotechnology, "our solutions are not only effective, but also nontoxic, environmentally friendly, and able to withstand the rigors of manufacturing and deployment across a range of environments."

While Felix is a biotechnology company focused on developing advanced therapeutics, its powerful technology platform can develop custom solutions for a variety of industries where microbial challenges could be more effectively managed.

"At Biocogent we are focused on providing our customers with access to a continuous resource of current scientific discoveries and cutting-edge research and development. The technology at Felix Biotechnology is novel and innovative, and we are excited to explore how these solutions can add value to our consumer products," said Paul Lawrence, Director of Bioscience Research and Product Development at Biocogent.

"Leveraging the potential of our technology across a range of applications allows us to have the biggest impact possible and we are very excited to be working with a leader in the personal care and cosmetic space like Biocogent on this project," said Natalie Ma, Head of Business Development at Felix Biotechnology.

About Biocogent: Biocogent, LLC is a leading provider of high technology products and services to the personal care and cosmetic industries. Biocogent utilizes pioneering technology in research, development, and manufacturing to provide innovative value-driven functional ingredients and services to its customers. Biocogent was founded by industry professionals with proven reputations for serving the needs of its customers. Their cumulative expertise in advanced R&D, product development, engineering, manufacturing, and testing services distinguishes their products within the industry. They continually strive to raise the bar to provide the best products, services, and customer support in the industry.

About Felix BiotechnologyFelix Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on discovering, developing and deploying customizable antimicrobials targeting urgent microbial threats. Felix's discovery and engineering technology platforms, built on technology from Yale University and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, generate solutions that overcome the key limitations of traditional antimicrobials to kill targeted bacteria while preserving healthy microbiome function. Felix is a seed stage company funded by multiple investors, including Y Combinator, Illumina Accelerator and Point72 Ventures.

