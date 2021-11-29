Feld Entertainment Kicks Off Holiday Gift-Giving Season With Cyber Week Deals

Give the gift of America's favorite live, family entertainment experiences with up to 35% off tickets nationwide

PALMETTO, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Give the gift of an unforgettable live, family entertainment experience this holiday season from Feld Entertainment. With the continued return of the most popular shows to arenas and stadiums across the country, the global leader in live, family entertainment is bringing families together and smiles to faces this holiday season with the most anticipated live shows including Monster Jam, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Disney On Ice, and Sesame Street Live!

Feld Entertainment's Cyber Week deals returns Sunday, November 28 through Saturday, December 4 at 11 p.m. local time, with savings up to 35% on current on-sale shows and events. With holiday shopping starting earlier due to the uncertainty of in-stock items on shelves this season, Feld Entertainment allows holiday shoppers to stress less with experiences that families and kids of all ages will remember for years to come.

From 12,000-pound Monster Jam Trucks to Disney princesses, ticket purchasers can use code 2021CW at checkout on the respective brand websites for the ultimate holiday gift experience. Feld Entertainment's lineup of touring shows and events delivers high-energy productions for everyone in the family.

Witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles at Monster Jam where world-class athletes are locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, attendees will enjoy full-throttle family fun with mammoth monster trucks including the legendary Grave Digger®, Max-D™ and Megalodon®.

Experience the magic right in your hometown with Disney On Ice . See Mickey, Minnie, and stars from Frozen, Moana, Coco, and more brought to life on ice! Filled with extraordinary adventure, award-winning music, stunning costumes and state-of-the-art special effects, audiences can enjoy the incredible talents of world-class performer athletes combined with Disney's heartwarming stories, creating magical experiences that inspire generation after generation.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross ,the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world returns to its traditional weekend routing format and will visit 15 cities spread across 13 states. The 17-race season kicks off on Saturday, January 8 at the iconic Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif. and concludes on Saturday, May 7 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Jump to the beat with your friends at Sesame Street LIVE! Join the fun with an interactive show that unfolds on one of the world's most famous streets at the funniest, furriest party in the neighborhood. Learn new songs and sing along to familiar favorites with Oscar and Cookie Monster; build a snowman with Elmo; flap your wings with Big Bird; marvel at Abby's magic; be amazed when Super Grover flies; and move to the rhythm with Rosita.

About Feld Entertainment, Inc.Feld Entertainment ® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, DreamWorks Trolls The Experience and Jurassic World Live Tour. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

