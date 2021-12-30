Feel Fitacular™ In 2022: Join Planet Fitness For $0 Enrollment And Only $10 A Month From Jan. 1 - 6 For A Healthier, Happier You

Hampton, N.H., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to Feel Fitacular™ - that heart-pumping, endorphin-flowing, smile-inducing "feel good" feeling after a good workout - by prioritizing their physical and mental health with a special limited-time offer *. Join Planet Fitness, the Judgement Free Zone®, for $0 enrollment and only $10 a month from January 1 - 6. Whether you're getting back into a fitness routine or joining a gym for the first time, don't be afraid to take the first step toward a healthier, happier you this New Year's - with this special limited-time offer, you can cancel anytime. Find the nearest club or join online here.

Studies show exercise is highly effective in strengthening mental wellness in addition to physical health. Exercise helps to reduce stress, increase the production of the brain's "feel good" neurotransmitters called endorphins, elevate one's mood and improve sleep. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports ** that even one vigorous to moderate workout can reduce the risk of depression and anxiety. This is the time to reclaim your wellness, especially in light of what American Psychological Association research uncovered *** - more than half of U.S. adults (53 percent) have been less physically active than they wanted to be since the pandemic started, with a majority (61 percent) experiencing undesired weight changes, averaging 28 to 41 pounds gained.

"In 2022, we're encouraging everyone to make exercise a priority and come to Planet Fitness to start their fitness journey with us," said Jeremy Tucker, Chief Marketing Officer at Planet Fitness. "This means putting your physical and mental health first and experiencing all that the Judgement Free Zone has to offer. Fitness is essential to our overall well-being and an activity that everyone can benefit from right now. Planet Fitness is truly affordable and accessible to all, and will continue to provide a safe, Judgement Free environment, making it easier than ever to become a healthier, happier you."

Planet Fitness' top priority continues to be keeping its members and employees safe with enhanced COVID-19 safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as:

Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App

A Crowd Meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house

Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use

Mask policies in accordance with local guidelines

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 1,000 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and take advantage of this limited-time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*U.S. locations only **(2018). 2 nd Edition, Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/physicalactivity/basics/pa-health/index.htm ***(2021, March 11). One year later, a new wave of pandemic health concerns. American Psychological Association. https://www.apa.org/news/press/releases/stress/2021/one-year-pandemic-stress

About Planet FitnessFounded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 15.0 million members and 2,193 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

