Feedtrail Announces New Webinar Series Focused On Customer Centricity In Healthcare

RALEIGH, N.C., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Feedtrail, a leading healthcare experience management platform, announced it will host a new webinar series, Customer Centricity in Healthcare. The series will unite innovators from inside and outside of healthcare, sharing strategies to help healthcare organizations drive loyalty and exceed patients' growing expectations. Paul Jaglowski, Co-Founder of Feedtrail, will moderate candid conversations between a rotating healthcare executive and Dr. Joel Mier, Lecturer of Marketing at the University of Richmond and customer centricity consultant who has partnered with organizations including Netflix, Adobe, Under Armour, and the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). The first installment, featuring Alan Dubovsky, Chief Patient Experience Officer at Cedars-Sinai, will take place Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11:00am ET and interested attendees are invited to register here.

"I've seen repeatedly that a deeply embedded focus on the customer is the key to consistent, organic growth, regardless of the industry," said Dr. Mier "In the healthcare space, patients have more opportunity than ever before to manage their healthcare and, as costs and competition rise, they expect improved services and experiences. Organizations that leverage proven practices from other industries and aren't afraid to shake up the status quo will dramatically increase their likelihoods for success."

During the inaugural session, Dubovsky and Mier will cover the importance of embracing patients as customers and leveraging data to create personalized experiences. Kirsten Royster, Chief Patient Experience Officer at Novant Health will join Dr. Mier for the second webinar, discussing ways her organization identifies their experience "white spaces," including how to start a patient journey mapping initiative. Additional installments will cover topics including brand management, listening strategies, organizational buy-in, and more.

"I'm thrilled to be able to share these incredible conversations about customer/patient centricity. These are individuals who have helped world-class organizations prioritize the human experience and they're willing to share their proven best practices and success stories," said Paul Jaglowski, co-founder of Feedtrail. "At Feedtrail, we're always looking for ways to advance and reimagine experience management and hope this series offers organizations with those same goals some new ideas and strategies."

To learn more and register visit: https://info.feedtrail.com/cxwebinar1

About Feedtrail

With Feedtrail XM, healthcare organizations can learn and deliver what matters most to patients, providers, caregivers, and employees. Our secure, cloud-based experience management (XM) solutions and advanced data analytics enable customer experience teams to engage and connect with the right people at the right time, uncover prescriptive insights, and take purposeful action to drive continuous improvement and measurable results across the lifecycle of care. Over 70 innovative health systems across 4,000 sites in 14 countries already use Feedtrail to uncover explicit opportunities to improve human-centered care and advance better outcomes for people and the business of healthcare. Learn more www.feedtrail.com

