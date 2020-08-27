Feed Scooting Binders And Modifiers Market By Type, Livestock, Source, Form And Region - Global Forecast 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market by Type (feed mycotoxin binders, feed mycotoxin modifiers), Livestock (poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic animals and others), Source (inorganic, organic), Form (dry, liquid) and Region - Global Forecast 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.0%

In terms of volume the global feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market is expected to reach at 2,013.5 KT by 2025, recording a CAGR of 2.6%. The feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market is majorly driven by growing incidences of mycotoxin occurrences in crops, stringent regulations limiting the presence of mycotoxins in feed products, and the global increase in the risk of mycotoxin contamination in livestock feed. Furthermore, the increasing awareness about livestock health and nutrition, modernization of the livestock industry, and the rise in consumption of meat and other livestock-based products have also contributed to an increase in the market size of feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers. The growth of the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market is further influenced by the rising awareness among livestock rearers about the effect of mycotoxin contamination in feed, positive effects of feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers, and also various regulatory frameworks adopted in different regions and countries to prevent and eliminate the presence of mycotoxin contaminant in the global food chain. By type, the clay subtype is projected to account for the largest market share in the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.

The clay subtype dominated the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market. Clay is the most widely used mycotoxin binder in the feed industry. Clay mineral of aluminates and silicates are highly commercialized binders due to the increased awareness of consumers about their benefits, which is driving their market growth. Clay is highly effective against aflatoxins. There are many different silicates, and they all differ in mycotoxin binding. Chemically modified clay can bind multiple mycotoxins, including fumonisins, zearalenone, and trichothecenes. This has resulted in increased consumption of clay as a mycotoxin binder. By livestock, the poultry subtype is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.

The poultry segment is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment, in terms of livestock production. Broilers, layers, and breeders are domesticated to produce eggs and meat for commercial consumption. Growing concerns about livestock health such as improved body mass, concern about the number and quality of egg production, and enhanced feed efficiency have led to increasing demand for the use of mycotoxin binders & modifiers in poultry feed. By source, the inorganic segment is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.

The inorganic segment dominated the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market. Feed mycotoxin binders are mostly obtained from inorganic sources such as silicates of aluminum, sodium, potassium, and calcium. The effectiveness of inorganic mycotoxin binders depends on the chemical structure and binding properties of mycotoxin binders such as polarity and solubility. Clay products including bentonite, zeolite, montmorillonites, and HSCAS (hydrated sodium calcium aluminosilicate), activated charcoal, and synthetic polymers such as polyvinylpyrrolidone and cholestyramine are used in the feed industry to bind aflatoxins. By form, the dry form segment is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.

Feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers are most widely used in the dry form. Mycotoxin binders and modifiers are used in the dry form, as they mix readily with the feed ingredients and are easy to store. Moreover, in the dry form, dosage can be more accurately measured by livestock growers in comparison with the liquid form. Such factors are driving the market for the dry form of feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Opportunities in the Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market4.2 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market: Major Regional Submarkets4.3 Asia-Pacific: Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market, by Key Subtype & Country4.4 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Livestock & Region4.5 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Type & Region4.6 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Source 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rise in Incidences of Mycotoxin Occurrence in Crops5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations Limiting the Presence of Mycotoxins in Feed Products5.2.1.3 Global Increase in Risk of Mycotoxin Contamination in Livestock Feed5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Prominent USage of Mold Inhibitors, Acidifiers, and Other Feed Preservatives as Feed Additives and Lack in Awareness Among the Small-Scale Livestock Growers5.2.2.2 Covid-19 Pandemic Temporarily Poses a Negative Impact on the Overall Growing Consumption of Livestock-Based Products5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Strong Growth Opportunities in Poultry and Aquafeed Sectors in Emerging Markets of Asia-Pacific and South America Despite the Covid-19 Crisis5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Unintended Consequences of USing Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers5.2.5 Pre- & Post-Covid-19 Impact on the Mycotoxin Binders & Feed Additives Market5.3 Value Chain 6 Regulatory Framework6.1 Regulations for Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers6.1.1 Regulation in the US for Anti-Mycotoxin Additives6.1.2 Regulations in Europe6.1.2.1 Regulations on Products for Mycotoxin Absorption6.2 Regulations for Bentonite as Binder6.3 Regulations for Clay as Binder6.4 Regulations on Mycotoxin 7 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Mycotoxins Binders7.2.1 Clay7.2.1.1 High Effectiveness Against Aflatoxins is Driving the Market for Clay7.2.2 Bentonite7.2.2.1 Ability to Bind Toxins as Well as Other Harmful Compounds7.2.3 Others7.2.3.1 Increased Awareness About Activated Carbon as a Mycotoxin Binder7.3 Mycotoxin Modifiers7.3.1 Enzymes7.3.1.1 Environmental-Friendliness of Enzymes is Expected to Drive Their Market Share7.3.2 Yeast7.3.2.1 Commercialization of Yeast on a Large Scale7.3.3 Bacteria7.3.3.1 Increased R&D on Bacteria is Projected to Drive the Demand for Bacteria as Mycotoxin Modifiers7.3.4 Others7.3.4.1 Rising Awareness About the USe of Fungi and Algae as Mycotoxin Modifiers7.3.5 Covid-19 Impact on the Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Type 8 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Livestock8.1 Introduction8.2 Poultry8.2.1 Broilers8.2.1.1 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers are Used in the Feed for Broilers to Enhance Their Overall Development8.2.2 Layers8.2.2.1 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Enhance the Laying Capacity of the Chickens8.2.3 Breeders8.2.3.1 Improves Egg Production and Enhancement in the Shell Quality of the Eggs8.3 Swine8.3.1 Starters8.3.1.1 Protect Swine from the Negative Effects of Mycotoxins8.3.2 Growers8.3.2.1 Improves the Health of Growers8.3.3 Sows8.3.3.1 Better Growth and Survival of Starter Pigs, as It is Less Costly For Farmers8.4 Ruminants8.4.1 Calves8.4.1.1 Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Are Used in the Feed of Calves to Ensure Their Health and Growth8.4.2 Dairy Cattle8.4.2.1 the Mycotoxin Present in Dairy Cattle Feed Can Cause Various Disorders in Cows8.4.3 Beef Cattle8.4.3.1 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Are Essential for Improving Feed Efficiency and Maximizing the Muscle Growth of Beef Cattle8.4.4 Others8.4.4.1 Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Boost Health and Prevent Health Problems8.5 Aquatic Animals8.5.1 Growing USage of Cereals and Their By-Products in Fish Feed Increases the Risk of Contamination by Mycotoxins8.6 Others8.7 Covid-19 Impact on the Feed Mycotoxins & Modifiers Market, by Livestock 9 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers, by Source9.1 Introduction9.2 Inorganic9.2.1 Lower Prices and Ease of Handling Are Factors Projected to Drive the Growth of the Inorganic Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market9.3 Organic9.3.1 Effectiveness of Organic Binders & Modifiers on a Wide Range of Toxins is Driving the Market for Organically Sourced Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers 10 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Form10.1 Introduction10.2 Dry10.2.1 Ease of Storage and Handling is Driving the Market for the Dry Form of Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers10.3 Liquid10.3.1 Enhanced Uniformity of the Final Feed Product 11 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 South America11.6 Rest of the World (Row) 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Introduction12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping12.2.1 Visionary Leaders12.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators12.2.3 Innovators12.2.4 Emerging Companies12.3 Start-Up Microquadrants12.3.1 Emerging Leaders12.3.2 Starting Blocks12.3.3 Progressive Companies12.3.4 Dynamic Capitalizers12.4 Market Share Analysis12.5 Competitive Scenario12.5.1 Expansions12.5.2 New Product Launches12.5.3 Acquisitions12.5.4 Agreements 13 Company Profiles13.1 Cargill13.2 Basf13.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company (Adm)13.4 Bayer13.5 Perstorp13.6 Chr. Hansen13.7 Kemin13.8 Nutreco13.9 Adisseo13.10 Alltech13.11 Novus International13.12 Biomin13.13 Impextraco13.14 Norel Animal Nutrition13.15 Global Nutritech13.16 Amlan International13.17 Olmix Group13.18 Micron Bio Systems13.19 Sibbiopharm13.20 Selko B.V13.21 Ff Chemicals B.V13.22 Anfotal Nutritions13.23 Bentoli Inc13.24 Visscher Holland13.25 Bona Venture Animal Nutrition 14 Adjacent & Related Markets14.1 Introduction14.2 Limitations14.3 Feed Binders Market14.3.1 Market Definition14.3.2 Market Overview14.4 Feed Binders Market, by Type14.4.1 Introduction14.5 Feed Binders Market, by Region14.5.1 North America14.5.2 Europe14.5.3 Asia-Pacific14.5.4 South America14.5.5 Rest of the World14.6 Feed Additives Market14.7 Limitations14.8 Market Definition14.9 Market Overview14.10 Feed Additives Market, by Type14.10.1 Introduction14.11 Feed Additives Market, by Livestock14.11.1 Introduction14.12 Feed Additives Market by Region14.12.1 Introduction14.12.2 North America14.12.3 Europe14.12.4 Asia-Pacific14.13 South America14.13.1 Row 15 Appendix 15.1 Discussion Guide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7binw4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feed-scooting-binders-and-modifiers-market-by-type-livestock-source-form-and-region---global-forecast-2025-301119813.html

SOURCE Research and Markets