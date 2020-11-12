FedEx Survey: Record Number Of Online Shoppers And Shipments Projected This Holiday Season

Boomers, first-time online shoppers and those unable to deliver presents in person expected to contribute to unprecedented shipping levels

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Following an unprecedented year, the holiday shopping season is poised to follow suit, with 35 per cent of Canadians who report never having shopped online for holiday gifts indicating they intend to skip physical line-ups this year and shop online. They join the resounding 81 per cent of Canadians who plan to do their holiday shopping online this year. The survey, administered by Logit Group on behalf of FedEx Express Canada, also showed that this year's rise in e-commerce is matched by an increase in those reporting a delivered package was stolen, with one of every three online shoppers surveyed indicating they have been a victim of package theft, up from one out of every four the year prior.

With record-breaking shipping levels and a shorter shipping window to ensure packages arrive before the holidays, FedEx Express Canada is urging Canadians to not only complete their online purchases and shipments early this year, but to take advantage of the tools and resources that will help ensure their porch deliveries don't become someone's else's gift to give.

"FedEx has always played an important role in connecting retailers to their customers, but this year, we will see an unprecedented reliance on our entire network over the next two months which is why we're calling this season 'The Shipathon'," said Lisa Lisson, president of FedEx Express Canada. "With our survey showing the increase in ecommerce first-timers and those who would normally deliver a present in person now intending to rely on shipping companies like ours to deliver presents on their behalf, we want to ensure gift-givers are aware of how to take an active role in managing their deliveries to help ensure they arrive how - and when - they want them."

To prepare for the anticipated peak in the number of holiday-related shipments, FedEx Express Canada recently announced the opening of a state-of-the-art sorting facility to specifically service e-commerce customers, and has added more than 2,500 employees in Canada since the start of the summer to meet increased demand and service more residential recipients. The company is also encouraging Canadians to manage their deliveries using tools like FedEx Delivery Manager to redirect parcels to secure retail pick-up locations or provide special instructions for at-home delivery. More information on the various delivery options offered through the free FedEx Delivery Manager tool is available at fedex.com/en-ca/delivery-manager.

The Evolving Face of The Canadian Online ShopperIt's no surprise that online shopping for holiday gifts is on the rise. The number of respondents aged 18 - 24 who indicated they shop online at least once a month saw an eight per cent increase from last year (94 per cent versus 86 per cent). But this year, younger shoppers are in competition with their parents and grandparents for online inventory with monthly online shoppers aged 55+ increasing nine per cent year-over-year (86 per cent versus 77 per cent). Reasons cited by this group for shopping online include saving time (62 per cent) and being able to shop in peace and not interact with other people (58 per cent).

Additional Survey FindingsThe survey also found that:

45 per cent of Canadians agreed that the uncertainty of holiday travelling this year has led them to plan on shipping their holiday gifts to friends and family.

57 per cent of online shoppers do not finish their holiday shopping until December, yet 50 per cent of Canadians are worried their holiday gifts will not arrive on time if they shop online.

66 per cent say they shop online because it is easier than going to the store, this year.

Atlantic Canadians and Ontarians have seen among the greatest increases in those who report having experienced package theft across all provinces (an increase of 14 per cent in Atlantic Canada and 7 per cent in Ontario year-over-year).

For more information on the survey or about shipping with FedEx Canada this holiday season visit: www.fedex.ca/holidays

About the surveyThe survey, conducted leveraging the Logit Group panel on behalf of FedEx, went out to 1,500 Canadians nationally representative of the Canadian population. The estimated margin of error for the total sample is +/- 2.5% at a 95% confidence level. The survey took place online from October 9 th - October 15 th, 2020.

