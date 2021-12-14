FedEx Express completes major expansion at Miami International Airport (Photo: Business Wire)

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (FDX) - Get FedEx Corporation Report and the world's largest express transportation company, recently completed a major expansion of its air cargo hub located at Miami International Airport. The expansion will increase capacity and capabilities at the company's Americas gateway, which connects the U.S. and Canada to Latin America and the Caribbean.

The $72.2 million expansion adds more than 138,000 square feet to the main sort facility, bringing it to a total of more than 282,000 square feet. The enhancements include a new customs clearance area and a new 70,000-square-foot cold chain facility, the largest in the FedEx global network. The expansion will create hundreds of new jobs at the hub during the holiday shipping season.

"FedEx Express is proud to be one of the largest air cargo carriers operating out of Miami International Airport, and this expansion underscores our commitment to serving South Florida, Latin America and the broader world," said Richard W. Smith, Regional President of The Americas and Executive Vice President of Global Support, FedEx Express. "The expansion of our Miami hub better positions us to meet growing customer demand and efficiently move increased e-commerce volume through our vast network."

The expansion of the customs clearance area will help accelerate international operations as it will shorten the times throughout the entire customs clearance process. The cold chain facility is comprised of multiple rooms ranging from -13 degrees Fahrenheit to 77 degrees Fahrenheit that will accommodate growing demand for transportation of perishables such as flowers and food, as well as pharmaceuticals and therapeutics.

"Miami has always been critical to our operations, serving as our largest gateway connecting markets across North and South America," said Juan Cento, Regional President, FedEx Express Latin America and the Caribbean. "The added cold chain capacities will enable us to expand verticals in the Latin American region that require refrigeration, and the new customs clearance space will help expedite trade in and out of the busy air cargo port."

"FedEx Express' expansion at MIA continues to grow Miami-Dade's capacity for international trade and e-commerce, especially before the busy holiday shipping season, further positioning our County as a leader for cargo in the nation and the hemisphere," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "In addition to increasing MIA's shipping and cargo capacity, FedEx Express' larger hub is creating hundreds of jobs for Miami-Dade residents and growth opportunities for local businesses."

Between 2019 and 2020, FedEx shipping volume through Miami-Dade County, Fla. grew by 30.9 percent. Planned capital improvement projects such as the expansion at Miami International Airport help enable the company keep pace with demand, while creating local jobs and economic activity in the community. Learn more about the FedEx Effect in Miami and throughout the United States.

"Congratulations to our partners at FedEx Express on the completion of their new Miami hub," said Ralph Cutié, Miami International Airport Director and CEO. "As one of the busiest cargo carriers at MIA, their growth is a major reason why we are having by far our best year ever in total cargo volume."

About FedEx Express

FedEx Express is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (FDX) - Get FedEx Corporation Report provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $87 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 560,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.

