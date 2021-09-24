Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors Of Approaching Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.

Federman & Sherwood reminds investors of the approaching deadline of October 18, 2021, in the class action lawsuit against Sesen Bio (SESN) - Get Sesen Bio, Inc. Report. The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is December 21, 2020, through August 17, 2021.

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Sesen Bio investors who purchased common stock during the Class Period. You may move the Court no later than October 18, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class.

