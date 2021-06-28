Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Home Point Capital Inc.

Federman & Sherwood announces that on June 21, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan against Home Point Capital Inc.

Federman & Sherwood announces that on June 21, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan against Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) . The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which began with the initial public offering on January 29, 2021.

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Home Point Capital Inc. investors who purchased common stock during the Class. You may move the Court no later than Friday, August 20, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class.

