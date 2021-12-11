Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers Responsible For The Status Of Women Hold Annual Meeting To Continue To Advance Gender Equality

OTTAWA, ON and REGINA, SK, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Federal, Provincial and Territorial (FPT) Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women reaffirmed their strong commitment to gender equality at their 39 th annual meeting co-chaired by the...

OTTAWA, ON and REGINA, SK, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Federal, Provincial and Territorial (FPT) Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women reaffirmed their strong commitment to gender equality at their 39 th annual meeting co-chaired by the Honourable Marci Ien of the Government of Canada and the Honourable Laura Ross of the Government of Saskatchewan.

During the virtual meeting, the FPT Ministers discussed the importance of their work to advance gender equality and the development of responsive and inclusive initiatives reflective of Canada's diversity. Ministers also focused on women's leadership, as well as their economic and democratic participation, while taking into consideration COVID-19 impacts. The Ministers also shared best practices in their respective jurisdictions.

Ministers also recognized the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on women, including seeing an increase in gender-based violence. They highlighted their actions and spoke to the supports and services in respective jurisdictions being provided to those experiencing violence, particularly Indigenous women, racialized women, 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, those living with disabilities or in poverty, sex workers, and others who are disproportionately targeted with violence or facing challenges to accessing care.

Over the past year, the parties worked collaboratively on initiatives focused on advancing gender equality, including signing the Joint Declaration for a Canada Free of Gender-Based Violence. The FPT Ministers agreed to continue their commitment and collaboration to advance towards a National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.*

The FPT event was preceded by a separate meeting between the FPT Ministers, the Honourable Marc Miller, of the Government of Canada, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, as well as the National Indigenous Leaders and Representatives. The meeting included discussions on addressing gender-based violence, leadership, and economic reconciliation.

The next annual meeting of the Federal, Provincial, and Territorial Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women will be hosted by Nova Scotia in the fall of 2022.

*Québec stated that:

While Québec supports the general principles of both the joint declaration and the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence (GBV), it cannot join, as it intends to preserve full responsibility in this area within its territory. Québec expects to receive its fair share of federal funds, within the scope of an agreement that respects its autonomy, to support the programs, services, and initiatives that it puts into place on its territory to bring an end to gender-based violence. It will continue to share information and best practices with other governments on this issue.

"If there's one thing the past year and half has taught us, it's that when we all get into high gear to solve a crisis, we can all make great leaps forward. The only way we'll be able to put the pandemic behind us is by making sure that everyone, irrespective of their sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, or perceived gender are safe, that they have access to the same economic opportunities, and that their loved ones are being cared for. Through strong collaboration with provincial and territorial governments, the Government of Canada announced in its last budget that it will be investing $601.3 million to advance a National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence."

The Honourable Marci Ien, P.C., M.P.Minister for Women and Gender Equality and YouthGovernment of Canada

"I am honoured to have co-hosted these meetings and contributed to the collaborative work at this table over the past year. The focus has been on collective topics that impact all women, including work on leadership, economic participation, and gender-based violence. The collective commitment to work towards a Canada-wide plan to end gender-based violence is an important focus of our work moving forward. We are committed to continuing to address and advance topics that impact all women across Canada and within our own jurisdictions."

The Honourable Minister Laura RossMinister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Government of Saskatchewan

This latest meeting of Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women was co-chaired by the Honourable Marci Ien, Federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and the Honourable Laura Ross, Saskatchewan Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office.

Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office. Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women meet annually to share information, exchange best practices and explore issues and opportunities to advance gender equality.

Data collected through Statistics Canada in March and April 2020 suggested that 1 in 10 women in Canada were very or extremely concerned about the possibility of violence in the home early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

