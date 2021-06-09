Federal, Provincial, Territorial Ministers Responsible For Seniors Prioritize Work On Seniors Abuse, Housing And Technology To Age In Place

EDMONTON, AB, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers Responsible for Seniors The Federal, Provincial and Territorial (FPT) Ministers Responsible for Seniors Forum met today to discuss key priorities and meaningful ways to...

The Federal, Provincial and Territorial (FPT) Ministers Responsible for Seniors Forum met today to discuss key priorities and meaningful ways to support current and future generations of older Canadians. The meeting was co-chaired by Minister of Seniors, Deb Schulte and Minister of Seniors and Housing for Alberta, Josephine Pon.

The Ministers shared measures underway in their respective jurisdictions to support seniors in Canada, particularly in light of the major impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on seniors. The Ministers also discussed a report commissioned by the Forum that addresses social isolation among older adults during the pandemic. The report will be available on the Forum's website in the coming months.

The Ministers also agreed on priorities for the Forum going forward over the next three-years. The Aging in Community and Ageism priorities will be carried over, and three new priorities were added:

The role of technology to enhance aging in place

Senior abuse: during the pandemic and beyond

Supportive housing for a diverse seniors population

On June 8, the Forum hosted a stakeholder symposium with organizations from across Canada that support seniors. This event provided participants an opportunity to discuss the future of the health and well-being of seniors in Canada.

Recognizing the diversity of the seniors population, and that they are the fastest-growing age demographic group in Canada, the Forum is committed to applying a diversity lens to the study of each priority. The Forum continues to keep abreast of key issues and collaborate to support seniors' social and economic well-being. The Ministers will reconvene in fall 2021 for the next meeting of the FPT Ministers Responsible for Seniors Forum.

*All governments contribute to the FPT Ministers Responsible for Seniors Forum by sharing information, expertise and innovative practices. However, Quebec does not subscribe to pan-Canadian approaches with reference to seniors as it intends to continue to fulfill its responsibilities to seniors in Quebec.

Quotes

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a disproportionate impact on seniors, and it has underscored how our quality of life depends on all levels of government working together. To that end, the provinces, territories and federal government came together to learn from each other and advance our common goal of making Canada a better place to live and age. I am grateful to my colleagues for their collaboration and partnership."- Minister of Seniors, Deb Schulte, Government of Canada

"The Government of Alberta was pleased to virtually host our federal, provincial and territorial colleagues to explore issues facing seniors, share ideas and identify solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for us to work across sectors and jurisdictions to support seniors and their families. Alberta's government is committed to working closely with all orders of government across Canada and with private and non-profit partners to provide our growing seniors population with programs and services to help them stay safe, healthy and connected to their communities." - Minister of Seniors and Housing, Josephine Pon, Government of Alberta

