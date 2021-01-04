Federal Hill Consulting LLC Merges With FYI - For Your Information, Inc.

BELTSVILLE, Md., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Hill Consulting LLC, a Technology Services Company officially mergerd January 1st, 2021 with FYI - For Your Information, Inc., a leading provider of human capital and technology solutions.

With this merger, the capabilities of the new FYI has extensive experience in Federal Human Resources, Data Analytics, Management and Technology capabilities.

"We have been working towards merging the companies together for the past year, and are excited about the benefits and ease of service this will bring to our customers and employees," said Brooke Neblett, CEO of FYI. "This merger provides a platform for growth and expansion in the HR and technology space."

FYI has established, developed and built a successful implementation of services to its federal and commercial customers. Providing a high level of service is an everyday commitment. Showing a true track record for client retention, FYI has had the pleasure of supporting federal agencies for 30+ years. Some of its clients include the Department of Labor (DOL), Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and many more.

Brooke Neblett will remain CEO and lead the combined company. The newly merged company will boast over 90 employees focused in the Washington, D.C., area.

FYI, a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) operating in a HUBZone, is recognized as a leader in the Federal Human Capital sector, proudly serving Federal agencies and Commercial Customers since 1987 with human resource and information technology solutions. FYI, is one of the fastest-growing companies, recently winning the 2020 Enterprising Women of the Year Award and making the Inc. 5000 list. www.fyinfo.com

