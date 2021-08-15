Federal General Election Under Way

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The 44th federal general election is under way.

Electors have many safe options to vote, including at their assigned polling station on election day (Monday, September 20) or during advance polling days (Friday, September 10 to Monday, September 13). They can also apply online to vote by mail (deadlines apply). Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early to choose the voting option that best suits them. Find out more here.

Elections Canada offices will open soon in each of the 338 federal electoral districts. For complete information on the health and safety measures in place at Elections Canada offices, visit our website.

Canadian citizens who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote.

To vote, they must:

Be registered . Most Canadians who are eligible to vote are already registered in the National Register of Electors. To check if they are registered or register to vote, electors should use the Online Voter Registration Service at elections.ca, call us at 1-800-463-6868 or contact their local Elections Canada office. They can also register in person at their polling station when they go to vote.

Show proof of their identity and address . There are many different pieces of ID that can be used to prove identity and address. The full list is available online.

Given the ongoing pandemic, Elections Canada, in consultation with public health authorities, has implemented a range of measures at polling places and Elections Canada offices to protect electors, election workers and political participants.

Elections Canada is an independent , non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament .

