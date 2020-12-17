February 2, 2021 Filing Deadline In Splunk Shareholder Class Action - Contact Lieff Cabraser

The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP announces that class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Splunk Inc.

The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP announces that class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Splunk Inc. ("Splunk" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPLK) between October 21, 2020 and December 2, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Background on the Splunk Class Litigation

Splunk, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a software company specializing in web-based products for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data at an organizational level.

The action alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Splunk was failing to close deals with most of its biggest customers in the fiscal third quarter 2021; (2) Splunk was not achieving the financial targets it had previously announced; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were at all relevant times materially false and misleading.

On December 2, 2020, after markets closed, Splunk announced disappointing results for the fiscal third quarter 2021, including a decrease of approximately 11% in total revenues, missing analyst estimates by almost $60 million. On the subsequent earnings call, Company executives disclosed for the first time that Splunk had failed to close most of its largest deals during the quarter. On this news, the price of Splunk stock dropped $47.88 per share, or 23.25%, from its closing price of $205.91 on December 2, 2020, to close at $158.03 per share on December 3, 2020, on extremely heavy trading volume.

