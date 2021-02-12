February 15 Open Enrollment Includes Blue Cross And Blue Shield Of Illinois ACA Plans In Every Illinois County

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) is again offering multiple ways to learn about the plans it is offering statewide when the Marketplace opens its Special Enrollment Period to uninsured individuals...

The regular Annual Open Enrollment Period for 2021 coverage closed on December 15, 2020. In accordance with President Biden's January 28 Executive Order, the Secretary of Health and Human Services through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced a Special Enrollment Period from February 15 to May 15, 2021 in response to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. The Special Enrollment Period will allow individuals and families in Illinois to enroll in 2021 health insurance coverage.

"Now is not the time to be uninsured as the COVID-19 crisis continues to threaten millions with health challenges and economic uncertainty," said Brian Snell, divisional senior vice-president of group markets for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. "This Special Enrollment Period is another chance for those without insurance coverage to get the peace of mind that comes with having access to quality, cost-effective health care - and many will qualify for financial assistance from the government."

To make coverage more affordable for individuals and families and to encourage broad participation in health insurance, the Affordable Care Act offers financial assistance to reduce monthly premiums. For the 2019 plan year, approximately 9.2M or 86% 1 of Exchange enrollees in February 2020 benefitted from a subsidy intended to lower the cost of monthly health insurance premiums.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is standing by to offer support to members shopping for health insurance in these unprecedented times. Those looking to shop for coverage can learn about Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois products and buy directly from us. We offer multiple tools to help people navigate their options:

