FE Report: Sale Of E-Commerce Businesses Led Online M&A In H1'2021

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E-commerce businesses led the technology M&A market in the first half of 2021 and are expected to do so again in the second half, according to a new report by online M&A advisor FE International.

According to the report, the total number of e-commerce businesses available for acquisition increased 100% over the first half of 2020, while the total value of e-commerce businesses available increased 30.4%.

Additionally, the firm saw a significant increase in the number and value of third-party Amazon sellers up for acquisition. These sellers, known as "Fulfillment by Amazon" - or FBA - businesses made up only 40% of deals in the second half of 2020, but 75% of all deals in the first half of 2021.

The shift in consumer behavior also benefits other technology businesses. The firm saw a 47% increase in the total number of SaaS deals in the first half of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, and SaaS multiples are coming in at 5X to 8X. Content businesses have also benefitted from the shift, as multiples have risen to 2.5X-4X.

"Now is a great time for technology business owners to consider selling, especially those in the e-commerce space," said Ismael Wrixen, executive chairman of FE International. "These businesses have seen significant gains in both value and in buyer competition in the first half of 2021. Due to an unprecedented combination of external factors, e-commerce business sellers are getting more money than ever in exits in 2021."

