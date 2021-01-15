FDA Warns Firms To Remove Unauthorized E-liquid Products From Market In First Letters Issued To Manufacturers That Did Not Submit Premarket Applications By Deadline

SILVER SPRING, Md., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters to 10 firms who manufacture and operate websites selling electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products, specifically e-liquids, advising them that selling these products, which lack premarket authorization, is illegal, and therefore they cannot be sold or distributed in the U.S. The firms did not submit a premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) by the Sept. 9, 2020 deadline.

This is the first set of warning letters being issued to firms who have not submitted premarket applications to the FDA and are continuing to sell or distribute unauthorized ENDS after the Sept. 9, 2020.

Per court order, applications for premarket review for certain deemed new tobacco products on the market as of Aug. 8, 2016—including e-liquids—were required to be submitted to the FDA by Sept. 9, 2020. For companies that submitted applications by that deadline, the FDA generally intends to continue to defer enforcement for up to one year pending FDA review, unless there is a negative action taken by the FDA on the application. The FDA plans to post a list of products for which the agency has received applications; however, before making such a list available, the FDA is verifying certain information about these products so that publication of a list complies with federal disclosure laws.

"The premarket application process ensures that new tobacco products, including many already on the market, will undergo a robust scientific evaluation by the FDA," said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. "Scientific review of new products is a critical part of how we carry out our mission to protect the public—especially kids—from the harms associated with tobacco use. In addition to the important premarket scientific review, prioritizing enforcement against those who violate the law by selling unauthorized products is how we help protect public health."

The 10 firms receiving warning letters are Little House Vapes LLC; Castle Rock Vapor LLC; Dropsmoke Inc.; Perfection Vapes Inc.; CLS Trading LLC d/b/a Vape Dudes HQ; Session Supply Co.; Coastal E-Liquid Laboratory/GC Vapors LLC; Dr. Crimmy LLC d/b/a Dr. Crimmy's V-Liquid; CMM Capital LLC d/b/a ETX Vape; and E-Cig Barn LLC.

"These warning letters are the result of continued surveillance and internet monitoring for violations of tobacco laws and regulations. We want to make clear to all tobacco product manufacturers and retailers that the FDA is keeping a close watch on the marketplace and will hold companies accountable for breaking the law," said Mitch Zeller, J.D., director of FDA's Center for Tobacco Products. "The FDA will continue to prioritize enforcement against companies that market electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), including e-cigarettes, without the required authorization but haven't submitted a premarket application to the agency, including those products with a likelihood of youth use or initiation."

While each warning letter issued today cites specific products as examples, collectively these companies have listed a combined total of over 100,000 products with the FDA. Companies must ensure all of their products comply with federal rules and regulations—including the premarket review requirement.

The FDA's review of the companies' websites revealed that each firm is manufacturing and selling or distributing unauthorized new tobacco products. Any new tobacco product not in compliance with the premarket requirements of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) is adulterated and misbranded and may not be marketed without FDA authorization. In line with the agency's stated enforcement priorities, after Sept. 9, 2020, the FDA is prioritizing enforcement against any ENDS product that continues to be sold and for which the agency has not received a product application.

The FDA has requested responses from each firm within 15 working days of receiving the letter detailing how each company intends to address the agency's concerns, including the dates on which each firm discontinued the sale and/or distribution of these tobacco products, and its plans for maintaining compliance. Failure to address any violations may lead to regulatory action such as a civil money penalty complaint, seizure and/or injunction. In addition, products that appear to be misbranded or adulterated that are offered for import into the U.S. may be detained or refused admission.

Premarket applications for tobacco products must demonstrate the products meet the applicable statutory criteria for receiving marketing authorization, such as whether marketing the product is appropriate for the protection of the public health. In such cases, the FDA may assess, among other things, how particular e-cigarettes or other ENDS may have the potential to help addicted adult smokers seeking to transition away from cigarettes, while also weighing the concerning use of these products by young people. The FDA is reviewing applications while also monitoring the marketplace for those violating the law.

In further efforts to prevent youth access to e-cigarettes, the FDA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced earlier this week that they seized 33,681 units of counterfeit, unauthorized e-cigarettes coming from China to the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $719,453.

