FDA Law Practice Appoints New Attorney To Further Mission - Milwaukee

GLEN BURNIE, Md., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Benjamin L. England & Associates, LLC, ( http://www.EnglandLawGroup.com) and consulting practice FDAImports.com, LLC, ( http://www.fdaimports.com) are pleased to announce that Andrew Harrison has joined the firms to further develop their growing portfolio of national and international clients. Andrew brings a wealth of experience as a life science industry leader. With over two decades of experience, he focuses on pharmaceutical (manufacturing and compounding), biologic, cannabis, tobacco, and medical device FDA law, regulation, and enforcement. He brings his knowledge of the development and implementation of corporate ethics & compliance programs, growth of government affairs/public policy plans, and federal and state requirements pertaining to quality assurance, quality systems, compliance, and regulatory affairs. Further, Andrew also assists clients operating under regulatory regimes adjacent to FDA, including the FTC, DEA, and EPA.

Andrew joins Benjamin L. England & Associates as a Senior Attorney. "We are excited to have Andrew join our team. He will certainly be a key contributor to our continued success in providing expanded business and legal services to top companies across America and abroad," comments Benjamin England, Founder and CEO. "His experience aligns well with our corporate mission."

When asked about joining the team, Andrew also offered, "I am happy to be a part of a team where all share the same vision and goals; together we will continue to strive toward our mission of empowering people to improve lives."

About Benjamin L. England & Associates, LLC and FDAImports.com, LLC Benjamin L. England & Associates, LLC, and its sister consulting firm, FDAImports.com, LLC, are unique and diversified industry service providers helping clients from over 100 countries in every aspect of FDA, USDA, and Customs compliance and international business consulting. With nearly 100 years of direct former FDA experience and dozens more practicing before Customs, FDA, and other agencies, their understanding and experience in the industry is unparalleled. The firms routinely practice at the complicated intersections of federal and state laws, which are implicated when importing or exporting highly regulated goods. Their regulatory specialists and affiliated attorneys integrate regulatory and business strategies into a single source for solving regulatory and legal problems for foreign and domestic producers, importers, distributors, and retailers to successfully get into and stay in the United States market.

