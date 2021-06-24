FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization For CovAb™ SARS-CoV-2 Ab Test, The Oral Fluid Rapid Test For SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies

HILLSBORO, Ore., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diabetomics, Inc., today announced the granting of an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration for the Company's CovAb ™ SARS-CoV-2 Ab point-of-care test. The product had also received a CE mark for marketing in the EU earlier.

CovAb ™ is the first and only rapid, oral fluid-based, point-of-care antibody test authorized by the FDA for use under an EUA. Unlike other COVID-19 antibody tests that require a blood draw, the CovAb ™ test only requires an oral fluid sample obtained with a simple swab of the gumline, making it easy and painless. The test is CLIA-waived, is all-inclusive, does not require any additional components or instrumentation, and test results are available within 15 minutes.

In addition to being rapid and noninvasive, the CovAb ™ test has sensitivity of 97.6% and specificity of 98.8%.

The CovAb ™ test was developed and is manufactured in the US.

"We are excited to bring this revolutionary new COVID-19 antibody test to market, which offers an easy and quick testing option to determine antibody status," said Srinivasa Nagalla, M.D., Diabetomics CEO. "The CovAb ™ test can be easily administered to adults and children with no discomfort and provides quick results."

For further information, please visit our website at https://Covab.com/

About DiabetomicsDiabetomics, Inc., is a global medical diagnostics company pioneering innovative, noninvasive, point-of-care tests. The company's mission is to advance the health and wellbeing of patients through simple, cost-effective, and easily accessible diagnostic technologies. The CovAb ™ test was developed based on Diabetomics' expertise in oral fluid and autoantibody diagnostics developed for its core service areas of diabetes and fetal-maternal disease. The CovAb ™ test is available for sale through Diabetomics' subsidiary COVYDx, Inc.

