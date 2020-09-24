FDA In Brief: FDA Advises Restaurants To Not Sell Or Serve Recalled Wood Ear Mushrooms, Investigation Continues

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following quote is attributed to Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response:

"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state, local and international partners on an investigation of an outbreak of Salmonella Stanley infections likely linked to wood ear mushrooms imported by Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., of Santa Fe Springs, California.

"As part of this investigation, the California Department of Public Health collected a sample of wood ear mushrooms, imported by Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., from one of the restaurants where ill patients reported eating and this sample was reported positive for the presence of Salmonella.

"This sample is undergoing a genetic testing process known as whole genome sequencing to determine if the Salmonella present in the sample has the same genetic fingerprint as the outbreak strain; however, Wismettac Asian Foods acted quickly and recalled wood ear mushrooms within shelf life on Sept. 23, 2020.

"Restaurants should not sell or serve recalled wood ear mushrooms distributed by Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., labeled as Shirakiku brand Black Fungus (Kikurage). Restaurants should immediately discard any of the recalled product.

"Wood ear mushrooms imported by Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. were only sold to restaurants and were not available directly to consumers.

"Concerned or high-risk individuals should check with their restaurant to confirm that any wood ear mushrooms that have been used or are being used are not part of this recall, and boiling water should be used anytime dried mushrooms are reconstituted.

"We will provide updates as we learn more during our continuing investigation, especially if there are any updates to this critical public health advice."

Additional Information:

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Stanley infections likely linked to wood ear mushrooms from one company.

Stanley infections likely linked to wood ear mushrooms from one company. Wood ear mushrooms are a dried mushroom, usually reconstituted in water, also commonly labelled or referred to as Kikurage, Dried Black Fungus, Dried Fungus, or Mu'er/Mu Er/Mu-Err.

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. acted quickly upon being notified of the positive test result and recalled all wood ear mushrooms within shelf life on Sept. 23, 2020 .

. This product was labeled as Shirakiku brand Black Fungus (Kikurage) with UPC Code 00074410604305, imported from China .

. Product was distributed in six packs of five-pound bags to restaurants in AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WA, WI, and Canada .

. The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination.

