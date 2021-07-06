FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For Treatment Of The Knee Pain In Osteoarthritis (OA) Patients

Phase 2 trial of RTX for OA pain to proceed following FDA clearance. Phase 1b data demonstrated RTX safety for a single intra-articular administration without dose limiting toxicity (DLT) at any doses tested up to 30 ug.

Phase 1b data demonstrated significant efficacy supporting RTX as an ideal candidate for long-term control of refractory OA pain: significant pain relief observed in patients with advanced OA disease (Kellgren-Lawrence grade 3/4) and sustained pain relief last beyond 6 months.

Sorrento believes RTX has the potential to become a key therapeutic in a market segment estimated to continue to grow and exceed $10B by 2025 1

SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, "Sorrento") announced today that the company has received FDA clearance to proceed with a Phase 2 clinical study of RTX for treating moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee pain (OAK).

The phase 2 trial, a multi-center, double blind, placebo- and active-controlled study, will assess the efficacy and safety of several dose groups of RTX to manage pain in patients with moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee pain (OAK) (clinicaltrials.gov: NCT04885972). Given the durability of OA pain relief response to RTX demonstrated thus far, Sorrento has decided to include an active comparator (injectable corticosteroid) in the current trial protocol. Superiority data potentially generated by RTX against a widely used approved drug could be supportive for accelerated international registrations (Europe) and is required for pricing purposes in Europe.

This Phase 2 study follows the analysis of the significant observations from the Phase 1b trial results (NCT03542838) of RTX Day 84 patient data which completed the one year following up of last patient visit in February 2021. This Phase 1b study was a double-blinded, placebo-controlled ascending dose study in 94 patients and included an open-label expansion cohort to assess the long-term safety and preliminary efficacy of a single intra-articular administration of RTX or saline control (as placebo group) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee. The magnitude of the difference in the treatment effect (RTX versus saline control) at 12 weeks exceeded what is traditionally considered sufficient to support regulatory approval based on greater than 2 points reduction in WOMAC A1 10-point scale question "pain at walking on flat surface" compared to placebo. RTX met this requirement in this study.

The Phase 1b study was designed to follow patients to day 84 (primary endpoint). Patients were also given the option to be followed for up to a year. Pain relief appeared to be very consistent among patients responding to the initial treatment, with a large proportion of the patients followed past Day 84 showing pain relief sustained beyond all time points assessed through one year follow-up. Fast relief (starting within days, with optimal pain relief level achieved within weeks) and durability of the effect (past 84 days) confirm the clinical potential of the RTX drug for long-term control of pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee.

The RTX clinical development program continues, with Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials planned in larger patient populations. The first Phase 2 trial will focus on identifying the recommended Phase 3 dose.

About RTX

A thousand times "hotter" than pure capsaicin (16 billion Scoville units versus 16M), and with a high affinity for afferent sensory pain nerves, RTX binds to TRPV1 receptors present and selectively ablates the nerve endings responsible for pain signals experienced by patients 2. Delivered peripherally (into the joint space) the transient nerve ending ablation effect can have profound clinical benefits lasting for months to years (as shown in canine studies 3).

PTVA-OA-001 was a multicenter, placebo-controlled Phase 1b study to assess the safety and define the maximally tolerated dose of RTX administered in the knee joint in patients with moderate to severe pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee. The study was a dose-escalation trial in which cohorts of patients receive increasing doses of RTX until the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) was achieved. The primary objective of the study was to evaluate the safety of RTX and identify the recommended Phase 3 dose. The secondary objective was to assess the preliminary efficacy of RTX measured by assessing changes in the intensity of pain using the A1 score from the WOMAC, a widely used proprietary validated pain questionnaire.

The osteoarthritis treatment market and in particular the Knee Osteoarthritis and injectable markets have historically seen healthy growth and are expected to continue the trend as populations age and present excessive weight. Multiple sources estimate the 2020 market to be around 50M patients and $7B.

More information on this completed trial can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03542838).

