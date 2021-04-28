FDA Clears IMS CloudVue For Mobile 3D With Patented Cinematic Rendering

TORONTO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Solutions ("IMS"), one of the first cloud-native technologies to enable the remote, seamless, and instant view of medical DICOM images in the cloud received FDA Class II Clearance for its mobile 3D cinematic solution. IMS is the only FDA cleared, photorealistic cinematic rendering provider on the market that is entirely cloud-based and does not require any on-prem back-end servers.

IMS CloudVue provides healthcare clinicians and researchers the ability to view and share medical imaging in a highly secure cloud environment - from anywhere they can access an internet connection using any device.

"IMS CloudVue cinematic rendering is the best 3D imaging that I've ever used in a PACS-based environment. The quality of the 3D images and the smooth maneuverability of the 3D images is truly impressive. I see opportunities to improve clinical outcomes using this approach to imaging intracranial aneurysms and to help plan complex craniofacial surgeries. The fact that such 3D views are also available on the iPad and iPhone is an additional convenience," says Eric S. Bartlett, MPH MD , Assistant Professor, University of Toronto, Neuroradiology, Head and Neck Division.

IMS' architecture with Cinematic 3D provides a more cost-effective and efficient solution for organizations that often require massive back-end servers to achieve a comparable result. While other solutions require 4 CPU cores per user for 3D imaging, IMS only needs 1 CPU core to support up to 30 users to view high-quality cinematic image renderings with the same performance.

"We believe that IMS is democratizing the market by providing a cost-effective solution for clinicians who wish to utilize mobile cinematic rendered images. By improving the realism of the images, it improves the perception of the anatomy by the clinician and enables more accurate diagnoses and better outcomes for patients," says Vittorio Accomazzi, CTO of International Medical Solutions (IMS).

Many medical procedures rely on imaging for diagnostics and treatment. CloudVue enables a clinician to access high-resolution images in the cloud on any device (desktop, laptop, smartphone, or tablet) with no cloud latency or application installs. A market leader, IMS' end-to-end solution provides business continuity and efficient health information exchange so clinicians can effectively review patient images and share their findings remotely.

"I am so impressed with the technological advancement that IMS CloudVue Cinematic has brought to the medical imaging community, especially when you consider that these images originate from the cloud and are rendered locally on your tablet or smartphone in real-time. The technology is equally impressive on a desktop. To think we used to need specialized computers, a 3D lab and expensive software . . . all a thing of the past now!" adds Dr. Bartlett.

IMS' patented cinematic rendering will be included in the next release of IMS CloudVue.

About International Medical Solutions ("IMS") International Medical Solutions ("IMS") designs and implements custom, scalable medical imaging solutions for multi-national modality OEMs, EMR companies, and cloud-based radiology organizations. Founded in 2012, IMS' innovation team has more than 90 years of collective experience developing secure, low bandwidth, image distribution platforms with deep learning and artificial intelligence, providing its partners with the latest imaging solutions in the marketplace.

IMS is committed to offering cutting edge solutions that are cost-effective, scalable, reliable, and secure. The organization partners with the American Society of Emergency Radiology ("ASER"), Envision Healthcare, and University of Toronto, all of whom are equally committed to ensuring exceptional care is delivered by well-trained radiologists worldwide.

