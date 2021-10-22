FDA Approves Genentech's Susvimo, A First-of-Its-Kind Therapeutic Approach For Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Susvimo™ (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL for intravitreal use via ocular implant for the treatment of people with wet, or neovascular, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) who have previously responded to at least two anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) injections. Wet AMD is a potentially blinding condition that requires treatment with eye injections as often as once a month. Susvimo, previously called Port Delivery System with ranibizumab, is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for wet AMD that offers as few as two treatments per year.

"Susvimo represents a major advancement in the treatment of retinal disease, and is an important new option for patients with wet AMD," said Carl Regillo, M.D., Chief of Retina Service at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia and an Archway study investigator. "With Susvimo, my patients now have an option that can help them maintain their vision as well as anti-VEGF injections, but on a more manageable twice-yearly treatment schedule."

Susvimo delivers ranibizumab continuously, offering people living with wet AMD an alternative to anti-VEGF eye injections needed as often as once a month. The implant is surgically inserted into the eye during a one-time, outpatient procedure and refilled every six months. If necessary, supplemental ranibizumab treatment can be given to the affected eye while the Susvimo implant is in place.

"We believe that Susvimo can help people with wet AMD preserve their vision while potentially alleviating the treatment burden associated with current standards of care," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. "Susvimo's approval builds on Genentech's long-standing commitment to people living with vision-threatening conditions."

The approval is based on positive results from the Phase III Archway study primary analysis, which showed wet AMD patients treated with Susvimo achieved and maintained vision gains equivalent to monthly ranibizumab injections - +0.2 and +0.5 eye chart letters from baseline, respectively - at weeks 36 and 40 of treatment. In addition, only 1.6% of Susvimo patients received supplemental ranibizumab treatment before their first refill, and more than 98% could go six months before their first refill.

In the Archway study, Susvimo was generally well-tolerated, with a favorable benefit-risk profile. However, the Susvimo implant has been associated with a three-fold higher rate of endophthalmitis than monthly intravitreal injections of ranibizumab. Many of these events were associated with conjunctival retractions or erosions. Appropriate conjunctiva management and early detection with surgical repair of conjunctival retractions or erosions may reduce the risk of endophthalmitis. In clinical trials, 2.0% of patients receiving a ranibizumab implant experienced at least one episode of endophthalmitis. The most common adverse events (AEs) were conjunctival hemorrhage, conjunctival hyperemia, iritis and eye pain. The safety profile of Susvimo in the clinical trial setting is well understood and will continue to be monitored closely.

Genentech has a robust Phase III clinical development program for Susvimo, including the Portal, Pagoda, Pavilion and Velodrome studies. Portal is an extension study evaluating the long-term safety and efficacy of Susvimo in wet AMD. Pagoda is evaluating Susvimo for the treatment of people with diabetic macular edema (DME), while Pavilion is a study of Susvimo in diabetic retinopathy without DME. Velodrome is evaluating Susvimo refilled every nine months in wet AMD. Susvimo is also currently under review for the treatment of wet AMD by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Susvimo will be available in the United States in the coming months. Genentech is committed to helping people access the medicines they are prescribed and will be offering comprehensive services for people prescribed Susvimo to help minimize barriers to access and reimbursement. Patients can call 833-EYE-GENE for more information. For people who qualify, Genentech plans to offer patient assistance programs through Genentech Access Solutions. More information is also available at (866) 4ACCESS/(866) 422-2377 or http://www.Genentech-Access.com.

Genentech's late-stage ophthalmology portfolio also includes faricimab, a bispecific antibody under FDA and EMA review for the treatment of wet AMD and DME. The FDA is additionally reviewing faricimab for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Genentech developed the first anti-VEGF medicine that not only slowed the progression of wet AMD, but restored vision for many patients. Lucentis ® (ranibizumab injection) was first approved for wet AMD by the FDA in 2006.

About the Archway StudyArchway ( NCT03677934) was a randomized, multicenter, open-label Phase III study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Susvimo (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL for intravitreal use via ocular implant administered via the Susvimo eye implant, refilled every six months at fixed intervals, compared to monthly intravitreal injections of ranibizumab 0.5 mg in 415 people living with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Patients enrolled in Archway were responders to prior treatment with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapy. In both study arms, patients were treated with at least three anti-VEGF injections within the six months prior to their Archway screening visit. The primary endpoint of the study was the change in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) score (the best distance vision a person can achieve - including with correction such as glasses - when reading letters on an eye chart) from baseline at the average of Week 36 and Week 40. Secondary endpoints include safety, overall change in BCVA from baseline and change from baseline in center point thickness over time.

According to pre-specified study criteria, Susvimo was shown to be non-inferior and equivalent to monthly ranibizumab injections. On average, patients had received five prior ranibizumab injections before their first study treatment visit. In the Susvimo arm of the study, patients gained an average of 0.2 eye chart letters in visual acuity from baseline compared with 0.5 eye chart letters for the monthly ranibizumab arm. During the first treatment interval, before the first scheduled refill, 1.6% of Susvimo patients assessed (n=4/246) received supplemental ranibizumab treatment, and 98.4% of patients (n=242/246) did not receive supplemental treatment.

About Wet Age-Related Macular DegenerationAge-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a condition that affects the macula, the part of the eye that provides sharp, central vision needed for activities like reading, and is a leading cause of blindness for people aged 60 and over in the United States. Wet, or neovascular, AMD is an advanced form of the disease that can cause rapid and severe vision loss. Approximately 11 million people in the United States have some form of AMD, and of those, about 1.1 million have wet AMD.

Wet AMD is caused by growth of abnormal blood vessels, also referred to as choroidal neovascularization (CNV), into the macula. These vessels leak fluid and blood and cause scar tissue that destroys the central retina. This process results in a deterioration of sight over a period of months to years.

About Susvimo™ (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL for intravitreal use via ocular implantSusvimo™ (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL for intravitreal use via ocular implant is a refillable implant surgically inserted into the eye during a one-time, outpatient procedure. Susvimo continuously delivers a customized formulation of ranibizumab over time. Susvimo is indicated for intravitreal use via the Susvimo eye implant only. Ranibizumab is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor designed to bind to and inhibit VEGF-A, a protein that has been shown to play a critical role in the formation of new blood vessels and the leakiness of the vessels.

Susvimo is different from the ranibizumab intravitreal injection, a medicine marketed as Lucentis ® (ranibizumab injection), which is FDA-approved to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other retinal diseases.

Susvimo IndicationSusvimo (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL for intravitreal use via ocular implant is indicated for the treatment of patients with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD) who have previously responded to at least two intravitreal injections of a vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor medication.

Susvimo Important Safety Information

WARNING: ENDOPHTHALMITISThe Susvimo implant has been associated with a three-fold higher rate of endophthalmitis than monthly intravitreal injections of ranibizumab. In clinical trials, 2.0% of patients receiving an implant experienced at least one episode of endophthalmitis.

Warnings and Precautions:The Susvimo implant and the procedures associated with inserting, filling, refilling, and (if medically necessary) removing the implant can cause other serious side effects, including:

An eye infection (endophthalmitis). Endophthalmitis is an infection of the eyeball that can cause permanent damage to your eye, including blindness. Endophthalmitis requires urgent (same-day) medical or surgical treatment.

Endophthalmitis is an infection of the eyeball that can cause permanent damage to your eye, including blindness. Endophthalmitis requires urgent (same-day) medical or surgical treatment. A missing layer on top of the white part of the eye (conjunctival erosion). Conjunctival erosion is an area that becomes missing (defect) in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye, which may result in exposure of the implant. Conjunctival erosion may require surgical treatment.

Conjunctival erosion is an area that becomes missing (defect) in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye, which may result in exposure of the implant. Conjunctival erosion may require surgical treatment. An opening of the layer that covers the white part of the eye (conjunctival retraction). Conjunctival retraction is an opening or gaping in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye, which may cause the implant to be exposed. Conjunctival retraction may require surgical treatment.

Conjunctival retraction is an opening or gaping in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye, which may cause the implant to be exposed. Conjunctival retraction may require surgical treatment. Tear and separation of layers of the retina (rhegmatogenous retinal detachment). Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment is a tear and separation of one of the layers of the retina in the back of the eye that senses light. Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment requires surgical treatment.

Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment is a tear and separation of one of the layers of the retina in the back of the eye that senses light. Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment requires surgical treatment. Implant movement (implant dislocation): This movement may require surgical treatment to correct.

This movement may require surgical treatment to correct. Bleeding (vitreous hemorrhage): Vitreous hemorrhage is bleeding within the gel-like substance (vitreous) inside of your eye. This may require an additional eye surgery.

Vitreous hemorrhage is bleeding within the gel-like substance (vitreous) inside of your eye. This may require an additional eye surgery. Bump on top of the white layer of the eye (conjunctival bleb): Conjunctival bleb is a small bulge in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye where the implant is inserted. This may be due to leakage of fluid from the inside of the eye. This may require medical or surgical treatment.

Conjunctival bleb is a small bulge in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye where the implant is inserted. This may be due to leakage of fluid from the inside of the eye. This may require medical or surgical treatment. Temporary decrease in vision after the Susvimo procedure.

Who should not receive Susvimo?

Patients who have an infection in or around their eye, have active inflammation in their eye, or have had an allergic reaction to ranibizumab or any of its ingredients in Susvimo in the past.

Information for patients who are of childbearing potential

If patients are pregnant, think that they might be pregnant, or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if Susvimo will harm an unborn baby. Patients should use birth control (contraception) during treatment with Susvimo and for 12 months after the last refill of Susvimo.

If patients are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Susvimo is not recommended during breastfeeding. It is not known if Susvimo passes into breast milk.

Adverse ReactionsThe most common adverse reactions were blood on the white of the eye (72%), redness in the white of the eye (26%), sensitivity to light (23%), and eye pain (10%). These are not all the possible side effects of Susvimo.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please see additional Important Safety Information in the full Susvimo Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING.

About Lucentis ® (ranibizumab injection)Lucentis is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor designed to bind to and inhibit VEGF-A, a protein that is believed to play a critical role in the formation of new blood vessels (angiogenesis) and the hyperpermeability (leakiness) of the vessels.

Lucentis is FDA-approved for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and myopic choroidal neovascularization (mCNV).

Lucentis was developed by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. The company retains commercial rights in the United States and Novartis has exclusive commercial rights for the rest of the world.

Outside the United States, Lucentis is approved in more than 120 countries to treat adult patients with wet AMD, and for the treatment of visual impairment due to DME, due to macular edema secondary to both branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO) and central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), and due to choroidal neovascularization (CNV).

Lucentis Important Safety InformationPatients should not use Lucentis if they have an infection in or around the eye or are allergic to Lucentis or any of its ingredients.

Lucentis is a prescription medication given by injection into the eye, and it has side effects. Some Lucentis patients have had detached retinas and serious infections inside the eye. If your eye becomes red, sensitive to light, or painful, or if there is a change in vision, call or visit your eye doctor right away.

Some patients have had increased eye pressure before and within 1 hour of an injection.

Uncommonly, Lucentis patients have had serious, sometimes fatal, problems related to blood clots, such as heart attacks or strokes.

Fatal events were seen more often in patients with DME and DR with Lucentis compared with patients who did not receive Lucentis. Although there were only few fatal events which included causes of death typical of patients with advanced diabetic complications, these events may be caused by Lucentis.

Some Lucentis patients have serious side effects related to the injection. These include serious infections inside the eye, detached retinas, and cataracts. The most common eye-related side effects are increased redness in the white of the eye, eye pain, small specks in vision, and increased eye pressure. The most common non-eye related side effects are nose and throat infections, anemia, nausea and cough.

Patients may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. Patients may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

For additional safety information, please see Lucentis full Prescribing Information, available here: http://www.gene.com/download/pdf/lucentis_prescribing.pdf.

About Genentech in OphthalmologyGenentech is researching and developing new treatments for people living with a range of eye diseases that cause significant visual impairment and blindness, including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy (DR), geographic atrophy (GA) and other retinal diseases.

About GenentechFounded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

