FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Use Of Investigational Drug Maribavir (TAK-620) To Treat Post-Transplant Recipients With Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection And Disease Refractory To Treatment With Or Without Resistance

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee (AMDAC) voted unanimously to recommend use of maribavir (TAK-620) for the treatment of refractory cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and disease with genotypic resistance to ganciclovir, valganciclovir, foscarnet or cidofovir in transplant recipients. The committee also voted unanimously to recommend use of maribavir for the treatment of refractory CMV infection and disease without genotypic resistance to ganciclovir, valganciclovir, foscarnet or cidofovir in transplant recipients. Both recommendations were based on the results of the Phase 2 and Phase 3 TAK-620-303 (SOLSTICE) trials.

"Today's vote in favor of our investigational antiviral drug marks a significant step towards delivering the first approved treatment for adult transplant recipients with refractory CMV infection and disease, with or without resistance," said Obi Umeh, MD, Vice President and Maribavir Global Program Leader at Takeda. "We look forward to working with the FDA as it completes its review of our application."

AMDAC also heard from patients, advocates, and healthcare providers in the public forum discussion who underscored the need for new treatment options for this patient population.

The New Drug Application (NDA) for maribavir is currently under Priority Review by the FDA. The FDA will consider the vote as part of its review of the NDA and is not bound by the AMDAC's recommendation. The NDA submission is based on the pivotal Phase 3 TAK-620-303 (SOLSTICE) trial.

"The treatment of CMV in patients who have undergone a solid organ or stem cell transplant is complicated, especially in patients who have failed standard treatment and who may be at risk for side effects from currently available medications," said Dr. Emily Blumberg, Director, Transplant Infectious Diseases, Penn Medicine. "I am excited about the potential for an additional treatment option for post-transplant patients with CMV."

About CMV

CMV is a beta herpesvirus that commonly infects humans; serologic evidence of prior infection can be found in 40%-100% of various adult populations. 1 CMV typically resides latent and asymptomatic in the body but may reactivate during periods of immunosuppression. Serious disease may occur in individuals with compromised immune systems, which includes patients who receive immunosuppressants associated with various types of transplants, including hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) or solid organ transplant (SOT). 2,3 Out of the estimated 200,000 adult transplants per year globally, CMV is one of the most common viral infections experienced by transplant recipients, with an estimated incidence rate between 16-56% in SOT recipients and 30-70% in HSCT recipients. 3-10

In transplant recipients, reactivation of CMV can lead to serious consequences, including loss of the transplanted organ and, in extreme cases, can be fatal. 11,12 Existing therapies to treat post-transplant CMV infections may demonstrate toxicities that require dose adjustments or may fail to adequately suppress viral replication . 11-13 Additionally, existing therapies may require or prolong hospitalization due to administration. 11,12

About maribavir

Maribavir, an orally bioavailable anti-CMV compound, is the only antiviral agent presently in Phase 3 development for the treatment of adult post-transplant patients with CMV in SOT or HSCT. Maribavir is an investigational treatment that has not been approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), or any other regulatory authorities. Maribavir is the only CMV antiviral drug that targets and inhibits the UL97 protein kinase and its natural substrates. 14-17

Maribavir has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission as a treatment of CMV disease in patients with impaired cell mediated immunity and by the FDA for treatment of clinically significant CMV viremia and disease in at-risk patients. Orphan status is granted to certain investigational medicines intended for the treatment or prevention of a rare, life-threatening disease. The FDA has also granted maribavir Breakthrough Therapy Designation as a treatment for CMV infection and disease in transplant patients resistant or refractory to prior therapy. Breakthrough Therapy Designation expedites the development and review of investigational treatments for serious conditions with preliminary clinical evidence indicating that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapy. Most recently, the FDA has granted priority review of maribavir for the treatment of adult post-transplant recipients with CMV infection in those resistant and/or refractory to prior anti-CMV treatment. These designations and NDA acceptance do not guarantee that the EMA or FDA will approve maribavir for the treatment of CMV infections in adult transplant patients, and the timing of any such approval is uncertain.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people, and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

Important Notice

For the purposes of this notice, "press release" means this document, any oral presentation, any question-and-answer session, and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent, or form part of any offer, invitation, or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell, or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal, or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release, "Takeda" is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us", and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the company or companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda's future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets, and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as "targets", "plans", "believes", "hopes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "ensures", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could", "anticipates", "estimates", "projects", or similar expressions, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda's global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; challenges inherent in new product development, including uncertainty of clinical success and decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; manufacturing difficulties or delays; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which Takeda operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda's operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); and other factors identified in Takeda's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda's other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda's website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee, or projection of Takeda's future results.

* The difference in proportion of responders between treatment groups was obtained using Cochran-Mantel-Haenszel (CMH) weighted average across all strata and tested using stratum-adjusted CMH method, with transplant type and baseline plasma CMV DNA concentration as two stratification factors † Refractory defined as documented failure to achieve >1 log10 decrease in CMV DNA level in whole blood or plasma after a 14 day or longer treatment period with IV ganciclovir/oral valganciclovir, IV foscarnet, or IV cidofovir ‡ Resistant defined as refractory CMV and documentation of >1 CMV genetic mutations associated with resistance to ganciclovir, valganciclovir, foscarnet, and/or cidofovir

