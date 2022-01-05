FDA Accepts Samsung Bioepis' And Organon's SBLA For Their Citrate-Free, High-Concentration HUMIRA® (Adalimumab) Biosimilar Candidate

Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. and Organon & Co. (OGN) - Get Organon & Co. Report today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for a citrate-free, high-concentration (100 mg/mL) formulation of SB5 (adalimumab-bwwd), a biosimilar candidate referencing HUMIRA ® (adalimumab). 1 SB5 was previously approved by the FDA under the brand name HADLIMA™ as a low-concentration (50 mg/mL) formulation in July 2019. The low concentration and high concentration forms of the reference product are both marketed in the United States (U.S.) today.

The sBLA for citrate-free, high-concentration adalimumab was submitted by Samsung Bioepis in October 2021 and was based on clinical data from a randomized, single-blind, two-arm, parallel group, single-dose study to compare the pharmacokinetics, safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of two formulations of SB5 (100 mg/mL vs 50 mg/mL) in healthy volunteers.

SB5 will be commercialized in the U.S. by Organon. It is expected to launch in the U.S. on or after July 1, 2023, in accordance with a licensing agreement with AbbVie Inc.

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, endocrinology, and gastroenterology. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on social media - Twitter, LinkedIn.

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company formed through a spin-off from Merck, (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. Report known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Here for her health, Organon has a portfolio of more than 60 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. Led by the reproductive health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon's products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in future growth opportunities in women's health. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 9,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit http://www.organon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statement of Organon

Except for historical information herein, this news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about Organon management's expectations about Organon's commercialization of SB5 and its licensing agreement with AbbVie Inc. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Organon's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and emergence of variant strains; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances; new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; Organon's ability to accurately predict its future financial results and performance; Organon's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; difficulties developing and sustaining relationships with commercial counterparties; dependence on the effectiveness of Organon's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

Organon undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Organon's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its registration statement on Form 10, available at the SEC's Internet site ( www.sec.gov).

Endnotes

1. HUMIRA ® is a registered trademark of AbbVie Inc.

