FCPT Announces Disposition Of A Burger King Property For $2.1 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) - Get Report, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the disposition of a Burger King property for $2.1 million. The property is located in Tennessee and is leased to a subsidiary of Carrols Corporation under a triple net lease with approximately sixteen years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 5.75% cap rate on rent today, exclusive of transaction costs. The sale is the result of an unsolicited offer from a local buyer, Lineberry Properties, Inc.

FCPT anticipates redeploying the proceeds from this transaction through an Internal Revenue Code Section 1031 like-kind exchange ("1031-Exchange"). As a result, net cash proceeds from the sale will be held in an escrow account until one or more properties are purchased through the 1031-Exchange. However, there can be no assurance that an acquisition of a new property or properties will occur. If the Company fails to identify one or more like-kind replacement properties of comparable value within 45 days of the date of sale and/or fails to acquire such property or properties within 180 days of the date of sale, the Company will be required to pay a tax at the highest corporate income tax rate on the gain recognized on the sale of this property.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding FCPT's intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated consequences and benefits of the transaction and other future events and their potential effects on FCPT, including, but not limited to, statements relating to anticipated financial and operating results, the company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, cost savings and other statements. Words such as "anticipate(s)," "expect(s)," "intend(s)," "plan(s)," "believe(s)," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seek(s)" and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and, except in the normal course of FCPT's public disclosure obligations, FCPT expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in FCPT's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and FCPT can give no assurance that its expectations or the events described will occur as described. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause FCPT's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in FCPT's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by FCPT from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

