FCPT Announces Acquisition Of A Texas Roadhouse Property For $3.1 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Texas Roadhouse property...

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) - Get Report, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Texas Roadhouse property for $3.1 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Illinois and is occupied under a triple net lease with the corporate operator with approximately 10 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.4% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225006283/en/