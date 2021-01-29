FCPT Announces Acquisition Of A Chili's Restaurant Property For $1.0 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Chili's restaurant property...

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) - Get Report, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Chili's restaurant property for $1.0 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in GA and is occupied under a new triple net lease to a franchisee operator with twenty years of term remaining with four, 5-year options and annual rent increases of 1.5%. The transaction was priced at a 7.50% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs. FCPT will contribute additional funds to remodeling the building with a commensurate return.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

