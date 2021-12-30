FCPT Announces 2021 Acquisition Volume And Acquisition Of A Chick-fil-A Property From Washington Prime Group For $3.5 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a...

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) - Get Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Report, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Chick-fil-A property for $3.5 million. The property is located in a dense retail corridor in Connecticut and is corporate-operated with approximately fifteen years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

This is the last property to be acquired from the previously announced portfolio transactions with Washington Prime. Inclusive of today's acquisition, FCPT has acquired over $100 million across 59 outparcel properties from Washington Prime, representing an average purchase price of approximately $1.7 million per property.

Including today's acquisitions, in 2021 FCPT completed real estate acquisitions of 122 properties for a total investment of approximately $257 million, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

