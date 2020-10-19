FCCI Insurance Group Declares First-ever Dividend For ABC Chapters Of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, FCCI Insurance Group is pleased to report that it is paying a dividend - for the 2018 program year - based on favorable results for its Contractors Select SM program with the three Associated...

CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, FCCI Insurance Group is pleased to report that it is paying a dividend - for the 2018 program year - based on favorable results for its Contractors Select SM program with the three Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) chapters of Ohio: Central Ohio, Northern Ohio and Ohio Valley. The Contractors Select program is designed to reward ABC member policyholders with a record of excellent loss experience by providing expert risk control and claim services to assist policyholder members in achieving maximum results.

"We all win when we focus on safety: many positive outcomes are realized and our ABC member clients are rewarded as a result," said Kevin Wermer, director of business development of FCCI's Midwest Region. "We are excited to share and celebrate a successful program year with this first-ever dividend payout."

"While ABC is known for many services—from government affairs to skilled trades training—we are fundamentally in the business of creating value for our members as they run their businesses," said Ryan Martin, president/CEO of ABC, Northern Ohio chapter. "FCCI has proven to be a pivotal partner to ABC and the demonstrable proof of that is in the one-of-a-kind insurance program for ABC members in Ohio. This exclusive program will generate a tangible, bottom-line value this year through the issuance of a dividend. It's precisely the type of service ABC strives to offer and FCCI has made that possible."

FCCI Contractors Select is a comprehensive approach to commercial insurance and risk management. Eligible ABC contractor members have access to: insurance coverage tailored for contractors; a local designated insurance service team providing professional risk control and claim expertise; construction-focused education seminars; online risk management resources; and the FCCI HR & Employment HELPLINE - an online resource providing HR management, risk control and employment law information. Dividends are not guaranteed and are declared at the sole discretion of the board of directors of the individual FCCI insurance companies. Decisions are based on individual member premiums paid during the dividend period, length of continuous coverage, and favorable claims experience.

For more about FCCI Insurance Group or its Contractors Select program, go to fcci-group.com.

About FCCI Insurance GroupDistributing exclusively through independent agents in 20 states and the District of Columbia, FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety across more than a third of the U.S. Established in 1959, FCCI is celebrating more than 60 years of keeping promises. FCCI is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia www.fcci-group.com.

About Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc. (ABC) Associated Builders & Contractors is a national association, representing more than 21,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 69 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically, profitably and for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. ABC is the merit shop construction industry's voice with the legislative, executive and judicial branches of the federal government and with state and local governments as well as with the news media. ABC's mission is the advancement of the merit shop philosophy, which encourages open competition and a free enterprise approach that awards contracts based solely on merit, regardless of labor affiliation ( ABC Central Ohio Chapter | ABC Northern Ohio Chapter | ABC Ohio Valley Chapter).

